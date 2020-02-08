advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Greg Slaughter announced that he will take a break from basketball after his contract with Barangay Ginebra expires.

The 7-foot center said in an Instagram post on Saturday that he was pulling out of the game to focus on himself “in all aspects”.

“After my contract expired, I decided to take a break to work on myself in every way,” Slaughter wrote. “I don’t know what the future holds, but one thing is certain, the best is yet to come!”

Slaughter, the top choice in 2013, helped the Gin Kings win four championships and was even named the conference’s best player in the 2017 Governors’ Cup.

Slaughter, who had never played for any other team in the PBA, said that his time with the Gin Kings was a dream.

“I will be proud forever to have played for Ginebra, a dream of mine that came true when they designed me in 2013,” Slaughter wrote. “Six years, four championships, a lifetime of experiences and memories. It was fun to be with this team. “

Slaughter also thanks the CEO of San Miguel Corporation, Ramon S. Ang, and head coach Tim Cone for the time and support they have given him over the past half decade.

“Many thanks to SMC and Boss RSA and the rest of the management, to Coach Tim and the coaching team, to my teammates and to the entire Ginebra community,” said Slaughter.

“I cannot thank the best fans in the world enough for the support you have shown me over the years. I will be grateful forever!”

The investigator asked Cone for a comment.

