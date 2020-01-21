advertisement

Eamon Ryan is on Bull Island.

Aren’t they all these days? It is an election on.

No. The Green Leader is really there – he strolls along Dollymount Beach in the famous nature reserve after he has just launched his party’s biodiversity policy. When he says the island and its wildlife are under pressure from plastic pollution, sewage drainage, habitat loss and rising sea levels due to climate collapse, he doesn’t speak a bull.

The Greens chose this tiny corner of Dublin because their problems show the dangerous pressure on our living planet today. According to scientists (and the preamble to this policy document), the “sixth mass extinction”, known as the “extinction of the Anthropocene”, is ongoing. Experts estimate that global wildlife populations have decreased 40 percent in the past 40 years.

Ryan and his team, including general election candidates Cllr David Healy (Dublin Bay North) and Cllr Caroline Conroy (Dublin North-West), reach the dunes in a rented minivan and drive down to the sea.

It is a happy January morning. The rain is foggy and the wonderful sky is a brilliant gray. Apart from a few points on the horizon, they have the pointing strand to themselves.

The flood is there. Eamon walks towards the water alone. “It’s like the beginning of Reginald Perrin,” he muses, staring at the white waves.

Ah here. Reggie Perrin was a 1970s sitcom character who faked his own death by leaving his clothes and personal belongings on a beach and disappearing.

Fake disappearance

Despite understandable concerns about the extinction of the Anthropocene, the disappearance of curlews and plastic particles in the food chain, Eamon will submit its nomination documents on Wednesday, so that a false disappearance of Dollymount – no matter how tempting – was out of the question.

Other than that, he looked remarkably lively under the circumstances.

This was probably due to Tuesday’s Irish Times poll, in which the party was 8 percent domestic and 15 percent represented in Dublin. The feeling was “cautiously optimistic” almost three weeks before the election day.

“We were happy because we are doing well and we can feel it. It’s a cliché, I know, but I was in Kildare, Kilkenny and Waterford across the country yesterday and it’s the same story in each of these constituencies and across Dublin. We get a very good response. “

The fact that we have lost half of all wildlife in the past 15 years means that decisive action must be taken

Satisfied with the campaign, nothing for granted, a lot to do and a lot of work before the big day. All the usual stuff.

Back to the beach. The Greens say that biodiversity and climate change – “the two really belong together” – must be addressed. That is their mission. The party has developed a number of practical measures to stop and reverse the destruction of the Irish plant and animal population. Coalition applicants must take them into account.

Crisis is real

It is an “ambitious” list because the crisis is real, the former Minister of Communication and Natural Resources stressed. “The fact that we have lost half of all wildlife in the past 15 years, that so many of our bird species are threatened – just like our bees, just like all our insects, just like our soil, the health of our soil risk – this means that decisive action must be taken. “

But wait a minute, Eamon Ryan. Your election posters are not even environmentally friendly. How do you plead

“Eh, they are not.”

During a general election, the disadvantage of campaigning on a deserted beach is the lack of voters who cannot be won

However, he has reused them – three rallies so far for what is left of the old harvest. Think of Dorian Gray, with no attic or opium habit. After the election, Eamon hopes to become a bucket in the spirit of recycling. Or maybe a folding table. He tries to reduce and reuse his posters.

“They are all recycled afterwards and I think they turn most of them into garden furniture.”

During a general election, the disadvantage of campaigning on a deserted beach is the lack of voters who cannot be won. Even though he had met a woman named Beatrice and a tall gentleman named Bear who were so delighted and excited to meet the Green Leader, they had to smell him everywhere. It is terrible that dogs cannot vote.

Your owner, Dr. David Quish can, however. As a geographer, he taught for many years at the Santa Sabina girls’ school in nearby Sutton. David and Eamon, Bear and Beatrice agree that the Bull Island is a wonderful resource. “A fascinating example of the sequence of land building,” said David.

Up in the beak

And what about the crows? Isn’t it great how they fly up in the air with a shell and then drop it on the floor to open it? That’s what they’re doing on the south side in Sandymount anyway, Eamon wondered. Up in the beak and down until the shell cracks.

Well, David said, the crows in Dollymount “have a sense of order”. He watched how they have small areas, almost as if “this is our rubbish bin and we don’t put them anywhere. So they have places where they can be.”

If only people could be so conscientious.

Would he choose green?

“Sure I would.”

He said he had read a report on how large areas of nature are disappearing quickly and that he “shocked me into reality”.

The challenges of climate change are huge and complex. The green leader and his candidates are very knowledgeable in this area and can deal with them in detail. In times of bite-sized information and short encounters on the doorstep, it can be helpful if the main message is simply conveyed.

Ryan believes that it will be a very good day when young people realize that they can vote for the future they want

“Do you want green? Vote Green is our election slogan, because if you want all of the measures we’re talking about, you have to vote for Green, ”says Eamon. He has been using his favorite slogan for ages, but finds it just as current as when he started: “Think global, act local”.

Age profile

In order for the party to perform well on election day, it is generally believed that younger people will have to turn out, although the latest poll suggests a broader base for age profile support.

For Eamon Ryan, “the key is whether they appear for voting.” He believes it will be a very good day when young people realize that they can vote for the future they want. “If we don’t tackle this crisis, they’ll live on a planet where it’s impossible to deal with.” , , Once nature goes beyond a certain point, you cannot bring it back. “

If the slide is not reversed, these young people can grow up in a world where nature is bare and never experience what we are allowed to grow up in, and live in a landscape that is really rich and lively. And that’s why they should go out and vote. “

Not for the first time, and we suspect not for the last time, that Eamon mentioned one of the shining lights in the global struggle to curb biodiversity loss.

“Let’s do that in honor of David Attenborough.”

He will put Greta on the screen next.

