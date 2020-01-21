advertisement

The international environmental organizations Greenpeace and Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, founded by Vancouver, were listed by British anti-terrorist police officers alongside neo-Nazis, white Supremacists, anarchists and animal rights groups.

The Guardian newspaper in the UK reported that the anti-terrorism police force had created a guide to distribution to hospitals and schools across England as part of anti-extremism training for an anti-radicalization program. The program should raise awareness of terrorist violence and identify people at risk of participating in terrorist violence, the newspaper said.

Other groups listed include humans for animal ethical treatment (PETA); Stop the Cull, a badger advocacy group supported by queen rock guitarist Brian May; Pagans united against fracking; and extinction rebellion, supported by the youthful climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

However, deputy deputy commissioner Dean Haydon said in an online statement that the fight against terrorism does not consider all the groups listed to be extremist or a threat to national security.

“Does this mean that we see these groups and the people who support them as extremists who pose a threat to national security?” he said. “The simple answer is no.”

Haydon said the sign and symbol document was created “to help front officers and other colleagues make informed decisions, including protecting crowded places in times of protests.”

He said it would also help close police partners to spot the differences between the symbols.

Haydon said: “The guidance document in question specifically states that many of the groups involved are not interested in combating terrorism and that their membership is not a sign of crime. Proposing otherwise is both unhelpful and misleading.

He said officials in the UK work frequently to facilitate peaceful protests.

John Sauven, Executive Director of Greenpeace UK, said in a statement that taring environmentalists and terrorist organizations with the same brush will not help fight terrorism.

“It only damages the reputation of hardworking police officers,” he said. “There is nothing extremist about people from all walks of life acting peacefully and non-violently against climate chaos and ecological breakdown. The absurd irony is that this program is aimed at the first generation of students who have understood the existential threat with which we face and who has taken to the streets to ask for more action.

“How can we teach children about the devastation caused by the climate crisis while assuming that those who try to stop it are extremists?” Sauven asked.

Sea Shepherd was not immediately available for comment.

jhainsworth@glaciermedia.ca

@Jhainswo

