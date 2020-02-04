advertisement

Construction of Canada’s largest solar farm in Alberta is poised to continue with the $ 500m injection from a Danish-based investment group.

The decision of the world’s largest renewable energy fund, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, to bring global investors to the 1,900-hectare project on grazing land near the village of Lomond in Vulcan District is a watershed for industry, said Gregate-based Dan Balaban. Calgary Corp Power

“This show of confidence is great news for Albertans … It really speaks to the quality of Alberta’s renewable energy source,” said Balaban, CEO of the company that is running the project.

The Travers Solar Power Project, which will be one of the largest in the world, will have 1.5 million panels located between the grazing land. It should start taking shape in the middle of this year and be completed by the end of 2021, he said.

It is projected to produce 400 MW (megawatts) of electricity with the potential of 100,000 homes and the creation of 500 full-time jobs during construction. The next largest solar farm is in Ontario, with a capacity of 100 MW.

The key to this production is the fact that southern Alberta enjoys on average more than 300 days of sunshine each year.

“Over the last decade, the cost of solar energy has dropped by 90 per cent, making it competitive with natural gas,” Balaban added.

The project is part of a real solar energy acceleration in Alberta involving construction by Ireland-based DP Energy of a 25 MW project on 63 acres of land in Calgary’s Shepherd Industrial Park.

Meanwhile, Ontario-based Solar Solutions has won a 20-year power supply contract at government facilities with the construction of three solar farms located near the communities of Jenner, Hays and Tilley in southeastern Alberta, which will establish 100 MW capacity.

Furthermore, a $ 200 million solar facility that will produce 130 MW is being built by Calgary-based Solar Perimeter about 125 kilometers south of Calgary.

The electricity generated by the Travers facility is projected to enter the province’s wholesale market and electricity grid.

Together, these proposed or soon-to-be-completed solar projects could generate 4,000 MW of power – though it is unlikely that all of them will be built.

According to the Alberta Electricity System Operator, about 10,300 MW was being generated in Alberta on Monday.

“We need to recognize that power generation is undergoing a revolution,” Balaban said.

While the current provincial government does not provide subsidies to industry, other policies such as carbon taxes on major issuers encourage renewable renewable production, he said.

“It is allowing them to move forward on a non-subsidized basis,” he noted.

Alberta’s planned phase-out of generating charcoal power by 2030 is also a refurbishment aid, which will be needed as a replacement, he added.

Skeptics of wind and solar power point to their belief in weather conditions, but Balaban said a massive increase in investment in battery development – to conserve renewable energy beyond peak-hour generation – will be a game changer .

The Travers project will initially not include such batteries, but they are likely to be installed within this decade, he said.

“Once these projects come online and operate safely without subsidies,” they will be accepted, Balaban said.

Solar generation comes into its own on sunny and hotter days when the demand for air conditioner energy culminates, proponents say.

But now among renewable energy, it lags behind electricity generated by wind turbines due to a shortage of utility-sized plants.

