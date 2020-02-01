advertisement

Crescent Heights residents are wrapping their heads around plans to run an LRT driven in the middle of Center Street N. rather than through an underground tunnel as part of the changes to the Green Line.

City officials working on the $ 4.9 billion transit expansion have reconsidered the LRT path through the core of Calgary since July, when they announced plans to tunnel downtown, below the Bow River and up 16th Avenue N. Can. put the project over budget of about $ 500m.

The Crescent length is part of some of the most significant changes discovered on Tuesday. The neighborhood is now the landing spot at the Green Level after crossing a bridge over the Prince Island River and Park. And while some local business owners hope the new road can bring much needed traffic calming and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure to Downtown Road, residents are also wondering how the city can properly garner less than two public feedback months before an important March vote in the City Council.

Crescent Heights Community Association President Kirstin Blair said he had had extensive consultation for years about Green Line options, and residents were generally happy with the idea of ​​an underground LRT.

“We really want the same level of consultation to understand what can make the surface train work,” she said. There is no consensus among neighbors, she added, but all four speed lanes at Center Street already split the neighborhood in half, and she has heard concerns that trains moving on the road may be an additional obstacle.

Blair said the community association has not yet seen details of the proposal, and “until the city provides us with what they are looking at and where we can make contributions, it is really difficult to say what the potential is.”

The city is starting a new process of public engagement, requiring online feedback and meeting with community groups, businesses and property owners directly affected by the new street.

Jim Cunningham, a 42-year-old Crescent Heights resident, said he was a part of previous Green Line consultations, and the new plan has left him frustrated.

“We make our contribution, and then we get that. The proposed selection goes back to where we were at the beginning of the consultations,” he said.

“Why should I trust them? How exactly do they think I can go to (consultation) with any belief that what we tell them is what they will actually do?”

Plans for LRT

The city’s current proposal will see trains heading north and south along the two middle lanes of Center Street, leaving the remaining outbound lanes for vehicle traffic. The 16th Avenue N. station is planned just south of the main street, so the train won’t be traffic-bound on that route yet – the Green Line is finally scheduled to go up 160th Avenue N. , but there it is not yet funding to build beyond the Crescent Valley.

Green Line manager Michael Thompson said the LRT will be a low-floor train, and the way it will be integrated into the road will be completely different from what Calgarians see when they catch CTRAIN along 7th Street. .

How the model of cars with high floors and low floors compares.

City of Calgary

“Because it’s a (lower floor) train, it’s not a great mid-air station. It’s like getting on a higher pavement,” he said.

The train will also not be separated from its lane by cars, like on 7th Avenue.

“In this, the train is really right next to the traffic, so it’s integrated right in,” Thompson said.

Traffic volume maps show that Center Street carries about 20,000 drivers per day. This compares to roughly the same number on the Edmonton Trail and about 40,000 on Route 14, N.W., another major road that drivers take downtown.

“Obviously, there will be less capacity” for cars on Street Street, with trains removing two lanes of traffic, Thompson said. His team is still looking at how to keep the traffic flowing through the area.

There will also be a business support program completed before construction to mitigate the impact on local businesses.

Listing a low floor CTrain on the Green Line.

City of Calgary

Business ups and downs

Business Center Street line south of 16th Avenue, from restaurants to office buildings to a car dealership.

Certus Developments owns several buildings along the street, including the Tigerstedt Block south of 9th Avenue, the retail square directly across the street and a 13th Street N. complex that includes Drug Mart shoppers.

Certus board chairman Ron Ghitter said he is concerned that building the Green Line will “destroy” local businesses and create uncertainty in an area that has been seen with recent density and development.

“It puts a cloud over Road Center for future businesses or future engagements,” he said.

Ghitter is not in favor of tunneling the Green Line under the neighborhood either – he said he doesn’t see why the city is moving ahead with construction at a 16th street stop when there are no funds lined up to build the rest of the The Green Line extending further north.

Vaneesa Cline, vice president of the newly created Crescent Heights Village Business Improvement Area, said creating more options to bring people to Crescent is likely to benefit the community, but she said business owners also have a long list of unanswered questions.

“Our understanding is that a train at ground level, the way technology has changed, would not have a feeling as if the neighborhood was being cut in half,” she said.

“My expectation is that when the city’s transportation department engages with the community, they will be better able to explain what they will look like and what their vision is.”

Some business owners are also pushing for an additional station around 9th Avenue N. instead of placing the only stop north of the city at center 16 on N. Avenue.

Caleb Leung, owner of Sought and Found Coffee Roasts, is one of the voices in favor. Construction can be devastating, he said, but he is less concerned about the impact on his business as many of the people he visits come on foot anyway.

Caleb Leung, owner of Sought and Found Cafe on Center Street, is hoping for an additional station.

Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

He says it’s often dangerous to try to cross Center Street, and he wants to see traffic calm along with the LRT.

“I witness close calls almost every day when students (Crescent High School) are trying to cross the road at 9,” he said. “It would be good to slow down traffic on Center Street and make the neighborhood safer and safer.”

Gord Hobbins runs the Running Gord Shop just across the street from Leung’s cafe, and his store has been open there for 20 years.

Dealing with construction and parking issues can be a challenge, he said, and businesses will look to the city to help alleviate that.

“We hope they come up with some ideas to offset the bit of business loss that some of us will experience in the short term.”

But Hobbins thinks the end result could be worth it, with the potential to make Center Street more than just an area where people drive without stopping.

“I hope we can become a little friendlier for pedestrians and more attractive to residents, businesses, visitors to the area,” he said. “Hopefully the long-term outcome will be a more vibrant path in general.”

