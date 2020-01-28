advertisement

Ordering the station’s preview model on the Green Line.

Calgary / Sturgess City Architecture

The city council committee at the top of the Green Line was looking at options for the planned LRT trail through Tuesday’s center – but they will be kept under wraps because the city says “commercially sensitive” information is included.

advertisement

The Green Line project team has been working since July to come up with a new four-mile stretch of core, and committee chair Coun. Shane Keating said council members will take the time to understand the full picture ahead of an expected March decision to approximate the $ 4.9 billion project.

“Something will happen to that alignment – I’ll call them unimportant, but there may be changes,” he said.

Project staff have said they do not recommend that the LRT pass beneath the Bow River, and stations that were scheduled to go underground would be a problem.

“This is what it is today: what changes need to happen to ensure we are within the budget, to make sure it is the best system we can get and the entertainment experience, and what we need to do to ensure that we are fulfilling the Green Line forecast, which was the formation of the city, as well as granting transit options. “

They formed. Shane Keating in the chambers of the Calgary Town Hall.

DARREN MAKOWICHUK / Postmedia

The committee convened in public for less than five minutes Tuesday morning before moving behind closed doors. City Green Line leader Michael Thompson said the closed-door day session will allow them to discuss “commercially sensitive financial and legal information” on various outreach options.

Council members will also see details about the land the city will need to acquire for the first phase of the Green Line, which has not yet been publicly discussed.

They formed. Jeromy Farkas said he does not think all information discussed on Tuesday should be kept secret.

“Having more information out there, having more confidence, is what will build support for the project,” he said. “I don’t think she sends the right message.”

At the 2018 council was the intention for the January Green Line meeting as an important deadline for deciding on the transit line route through the core. But in December, city officials said they needed more time, and the vote was delayed by two months.

Related

The new schedule will see a favorite option on the downtown street submitted for approval on March 20th.

The Green Line is also opposed to new funding delays by the province and legislation that will allow the UCP government to cancel the funds entirely on the 90-day notice.

“Why they decide on the 90-day clause I’ll never know,” Keating said. “But that being said, once the project starts, it would be irresponsible to cancel.”

masmith@postmedia.com

Twitter: @meksmith

advertisement