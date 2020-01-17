advertisement

The second phase of Space Park Leicester over 100 million pounds has obtained a building permit

This means that work can begin in the coming months on a 62,000 square foot robot and an AI-assisted research and development facility for the production of low-cost satellites.

Work is already underway on the first phase of the project supported by the University of Leicester – a center of innovation, research and incubation for private companies and academics, mainly to analyze data transmitted by satellites in orbit the earth.

Around £ 100m of investment will be invested in the first two stages of the space park under construction near the National Space Center, just outside Leicester.

The works are expected to be completed next year and the site could potentially contribute £ 750 million a year to the economy and create 2,500 jobs.

A third step could possibly see the construction of a low cost space access satellite manufacturing facility (LoCAS) of £ 35 million.

It is hoped that the site will become a world-class cluster for innovative research, business and education in space and Earth observation, helping the UK to capture a larger share. of the global space market of £ 400 billion.

(Image: © 2020 Bowmer + Kirkland)

The University of Leicester is leading development in collaboration with local, national and international partners, including the Leicester City Council and the Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership.

Aerospace and technology companies such as Hewlett Packard, Airbus, Lockhead Martin, Airbus, Thales Alenia Space and even Amazon are also listed.

The space park will also include a hub for the National Earth Observation Center.

Space Park Leicester goes up with the city’s technology museum behind

Leicester City Mayor Peter Soulsby said: “These are exciting and ambitious plans that will attract space and technology companies to our city, building on the reputation of National Space Center and the University of Leicester.

“We are delighted to support the university in this project, which will attract more investment, research activities and high value-added jobs to Leicester.”

Grant Bourhill, director general of science parks and acting director of research and business at the University of Leicester, said: “Obtaining a planning permit for the second phase is another step in our ambition to create a leading space hub right here in Leicester.

“This brings together three key areas for our university: high quality research; work with industry and other partners to create an impact from this research as well as local and regional prosperity.

“Obtaining planning permission is another key step and we look forward to working closely with our partners to place Leicester at the center of space research, innovation and skills development.”

