advertisement

Draymond Green matched his career-high with 16 assists, including six during a 44-point third-quarter burst that pushed the Golden State Warriors to a 131-112 slap over host Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

The Warriors shot 10-of-16 on 3-pointers in their fourth quarter hit, which started with a double advantage and ended with a commanding 105-78 advantage.

Six players hit 3-pointers in the decisive period for the Warriors, who completed a 10-game road losing streak and a five-game overall slide.

advertisement

Collin Sexton had a high of 23 points to accelerate the Cavaliers, who dropped to 10th in a row at home and 10th in 11 games overall.

Matches that went head-to-head in the NBA Finals in four of the last five seasons were close to halftime, with no team leading by more than seven points in the first 24 minutes, ending with Golden State 61-59. .

The Warriors wasted no time moving away in the third quarter, with Green scoring an attack and assisting on two pins on an eight-point lead that opened up a 10-point gap in the second minute of the quarter.

Golden State went up 88-70 before the midway point of the period and the result was never in doubt after that.

Green’s total assist, which came in just 26 minutes, was equal to the number he recorded against Houston in 2015 and matched Charlotte in 2017. He also totaled eight points and seven rebounds.

Glenn Robinson III added 22 points for the Warriors, who had opened a five-game losing streak to Philadelphia and Boston, while D’Angelo Russell contributed 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Damion Lee (18 points), Eric Paschall (16), Alec Burks (15), Omari Spellman (12) and Marquese Chriss (10) also scored in double figures.

All but one of Russell’s 19 points reached 6-for-11 success on 3-pointers, helping Golden State finish 18-for-35. Fighters shot 53.3 percent overall.

Kevin Love recorded a double-double with 14 points, 11-forwards for the Cavaliers, who fell to 0-3 in a four-match homestand, while Kevin Porter Jr. added 19 points, Darius Garland 15, Larry Nance Jr. 12 points and Cedi Osman 10.

Tristan Thompson tied Love for senior games in opponent’s game with 11 to complete his six points.

– Starting the media level

advertisement