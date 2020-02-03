advertisement

Green leader Richard Di Natale has given notice. I would say good salvation to a man who is too quick to hate him, but let’s see who replaces him. And the reasons he gives are nice:

It has been a privilege and honor to have been leading the Australian Greens in the Bundestag for four years and fighting every day for the values ​​that millions of Australians care about.

However, leading a political party is a difficult and demanding task. After almost a decade as a senator – half of that time as chairman – I have decided to retire as parliamentary chair of the Australian Greens.

advertisement

Before I became one of them, I thought that politicians who said they wanted to “spend more time with their families” were guilty of one of the biggest political stereotypes. As it turns out, this is the case in some cases. My boys are 9 and 11 years old and have only known their father as a busy, tired and sometimes grumpy politician. As they grow up to be young men quickly, I want to spend more time by their side than a relentless political schedule allows.

When I look back at the past decade in Parliament, there are so many things that I am proud of. The price of CO2 that we negotiated with the Gillard government in 2010 showed what can be achieved if political parties work together for a common goal. the much needed royal commissions in the banking and disability sector; and of course the historical vote to achieve marriage equality.

As for the Greens, I trust the intelligence, compassion and courage of every one of my parliamentary colleagues. But the success of our party and cause has never been dependent on one person. Our party will succeed because we are part of a much broader community movement that is getting stronger every day.

I don’t know what’s next for me, but I intend to continue making a positive contribution to the issues I’ve dealt with throughout my adult life: green politics, climate change, health, issues that affect First Nations people concern and combat inequality.

So many Australians make it clear that they want urgent climate protection measures, and as a Green MP I am proud to have represented them in our parliament. I will end my leadership time with a lot of optimism about the future, strengthened by the millions of young people I participated in during the student climate strike in Melbourne last year.

The future of progressive politics is in Parliament and on the streets, and I am confident about the direction in which countries are moving.

advertisement