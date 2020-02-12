advertisement

Based on mid-week sales forecasts, Green Days “Father Of All…” won’t fight for # 1 in this week’s entire US album chart. However, it could be the best new addition of the week – and the best overall sales.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is expected to sell 35-40,000 US copies this week. Units from distance sales and streams can generate a total of US units between 42 and 47,000.

The unit number would probably place “Father Of All” in the range of 4 to 6 on the overall chart. Roddy Ricch’s “Excuse me for being anti-social,” Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By” and Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” are expected to produce more units overall. Post Malones “Hollywood’s Bleeding” and Billie Eilishs “WHEN WE SLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” Should post similar sums.

However, no other album is expected to generate nearly as much sales this week. And no other new release should land higher on the overall chart.

