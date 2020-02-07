advertisement

Green Day by Pamela Littky, courtesy of Warner

The highly anticipated new album “Father Of All …” by Green Day is expected to launch strongly in the US iTunes Store.

From 1:00 a.m.CET on Friday morning, it will be number 1 on the store’s genre sales charts.

It conquers the throne of Hayley Williams’ new “Petals For Armor I” EP, which paused at # 1 late Thursday. The Williams release is now # 2.

In third place is Avenged Sevenfold’s new album “Diamonds In The Rough”, followed by the new album “Birds Of Prey: The Album” in fourth place and LOONA’s recently released EP “[#]” in fifth place.

