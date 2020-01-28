advertisement

Green Day by Pamela Littky, courtesy of Warner

Green Day will release its highly anticipated new album “Father Of All …” on February 7th.

On this day the legendary band will take the stage in “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are guests on this day. Further upcoming “Ellen” listings will follow:

January 28 – Justin Bieber, musical guests Tanya Tucker & Brandi Carlile

January 29 – Hoda Kotb, musical guest Alicia Keys

January 30 – Kendall Jenner

January 31 – Matt Bomer, guest presenter Sean Hayes

February 3 – Diane Keaton, Lior Suchard

February 4 – Julia Louis-Dreyfus

February 5 – Julie Bowen

February 6 – John Krasinski

Brian Cantor is the chief editor of Headline Planet. Since 2002 he has been a leading reporter in the fields of music, film, television and sports.

Brian’s report has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, The New Yorker and The Fader – and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor [at] headlineplanet.com.

