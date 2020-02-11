advertisement

The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, February 10, 2020, with the guests Lana Condor, Dr. Phil and music from Green Day. Photo: Terence Patrick / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved

To support the new album “Father Of All …” the legendary band Green Day stopped at “The Late Late Show With James Corden”.

The performance naturally took place on Monday of the CBS late night talk show. The three members also participated in a chat with Corden.

advertisement

In addition to the visit on Green Day, a discussion with Lana Condor and Dr. Phil on the program. Broadcasting began at 00:35 ET on the east coast – and will begin on the west coast at the same time.

Video highlights from the Green Day visit will be posted below, subject to availability. For now, enjoy photos taken:

The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, February 10, 2020, with the guests Lana Condor, Dr. Phil and music from Green Day. Photo: Terence Patrick / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, February 10, 2020, with the guests Lana Condor, Dr. Phil and music from Green Day. Photo: Terence Patrick / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, February 10, 2020, with the guests Lana Condor, Dr. Phil and music from Green Day. Photo: Terence Patrick / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, February 10, 2020, with the guests Lana Condor, Dr. Phil and music from Green Day. Photo: Terence Patrick / CBS © 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved

Brian Cantor is the chief editor of Headline Planet. Since 2002 he has been a leading reporter in the fields of music, film, television and sports.

Brian’s report has been quoted by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, The New Yorker and The Fader – and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor [at] headlineplanet.com.

You may also like

advertisement