advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on his return from a back injury and the Milwaukee Bucks drove in a 123-102 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Khris Middleton finished with a team-high 25 points for Milwaukee, which won its third straight game. Guard Eric Bledsoe returned from a right foot injury and scored 15 points in 16 minutes of limited action.

Antetokounmpo had lost their previous two games due to back pain and was listed as a controversial title in Monday’s game. Bledsoe had not played since December 13th.

advertisement

Bulls quarterback Zach LaVine scored a team-high 19 points despite missing 16 of 23 shots. Lauri Markkanen added 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and Wendell Carter Jr. scored a double with 10 points and 11 boards.

The Bucks retired in the third quarter, outscoring the Bullets 40-25 to increase their lead to 95-77. Milwaukee shot a remarkable 71.4 percent (15 of 21) during the quarter.

Former Chicago center Robin Lopez scored an 8-0 goal when he made a 2:39 draw in the third quarter. George Hill and Ersan Ilyasova followed with a 3-point back-to-back note to extend the lead to 18 points.

The Bulls failed to maintain a fourth-quarter comeback as they were up 28-25 in the final period.

Milwaukee led 55-52 at halftime.

The Bucks built an 11-point lead late in the first quarter, but Chicago was shuffled to give Milwaukee the score with eight in the second quarter. Coby White set the tone for a jump session draining three consecutive points early in the quarter to give the Bulls a 9-0 draw and slammed the deficit to 35-32.

Another basket from White put the Bulls ahead 52-51 late in the half, but that proved to be Chicago’s final lead.

The Bucks opened the game on an 8-0 run. Bledsoe started the scoring with a moving team just 23 seconds into his return. Antetokounmpo closed early noise with an alley lunch by a small crossing from Bledsoe.

– Starting the media level

advertisement