ATHIN – Greek police fired tears to disperse migrants and refugees Monday protesting conditions at migrant camps on the island of Lesbos and the slow pace of processing asylum applications.

Violence erupted near the Kara Tepe camp, a police official said, as hundreds marched from trapped island migrant camps in the town of Mytilene.

Aid groups have described living conditions in some of Greece’s camps as dire.

A Reuters witness said the protesters were mostly women and children. They held signs reading “Freedom.”

Some avoided a police cordon and crossed a slope to reach Mytilene, where a group tried to set up tents.

Lesbos has been one of the major gateways to Europe for migrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond. Hundreds of thousands of people passed through Greece at the height of the migrant crisis in Europe in 2015 and 2016.

Last year, more than 74,000 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece, including 3,500 children, according to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR. Most of them reached the islands of Lesbos, Chios and Samos, crossing from Turkey.

The conservative government elected in July announced plans to “deconstruct” the islands, shut down existing camps and replace them with detention centers that will process new arrivals and people whose asylum applications have been rejected.

The centers to be closed include the Moria Camp in Lesbos, which was set up to accommodate 2,850 people but expects at least five times that number.

Last week, the government said it wants to install a floating barrier in the Aegean Sea, outside Lesbos, to deter migrants coming to its shores. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Elias Marcou; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Catherine Evans)

