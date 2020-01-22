advertisement

ATHIN – – Greek islanders battling to resurrect migrant arrivals protested Wednesday over crowded refugee camps and government plans to replace them with detention centers.

Waving Greek flags and flags reading “We want our islands!” Thousands of demonstrators took part in a protest organized by local authorities in the northern Aegean islands of Samos, Lesbos and Chios.

“There should be no more storehouses of souls suffering in the northern Aegean,” said Costas Moutzouris, the regional governor.

advertisement

Shops remained closed and public services were cut off in the islands during an event Wednesday as part of the protest. The protesters demand that migrants be relocated to the continent and that refugees be allowed to leave the country.

“Our islands cannot be prisons. Together with migrants and refugees we are being imprisoned,” said Stratis Ververis, one of the protesters. “The issue of migration needs to be addressed immediately.”

Greece was the main gateway to the European Union for more than one million migrants fleeing the conflict in 2015-16 and passing through Turkey.

Last year, 59,726 migrants and refugees arrived off the coast of Greece, according to the UN agency UNHCR. Nearly 80% of them reached Lesbos, Chios or Samos.

Aid groups have described the living conditions of some 36,000 people in camps operating far beyond their abilities as terrible.

“The situation is really bad. No water, no electricity, the weather is really cold. We cannot sleep in the tent to brave the cold, ”one unnamed migrant said.

The conservative government elected in July announced plans to “deconstruct” the islands, shut down existing refugee camps and replace them with detention centers in roughly the same areas that will process new arrivals and people, asylum requests whose have been rejected.

The centers to be closed include the infamous Moria Camp in Lesbos which was set up to accommodate 3,000 people but expects at least five times that number. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Reuters TV; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

advertisement