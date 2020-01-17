advertisement

Starting Thursday night (January 23rd), nine actors will navigate the not-so-great stage at the Surrey Little Theater for a month-long The Late Christopher Bean.

Sidney Howard’s comedy-drama, first staged in 1932, is set in the Boston area of ​​Haggetts a few years after the death of acclaimed artist Christopher Bean, with an excited world in pursuit of his work and all the details that life and character can gather about him.

Dr. Milton Haggett and his family own some of the Bean Canvas, and they begin to covet when informed of their market value. Misunderstandings occur along the way, and only the maid, Abby, seems to have really appreciated Bean. Yes, the lady of the house has a secret, and while everyone around her breaks down, she’s the one standing as a pillar of morality.

“Absolutely Abby the one who overcomes it all,” explains Kaitlyn Busswood, who is producing the show with her sister, Samantha.

The Surrey Little Theater production marks the comical nature of the play, which also features some haunting pieces.

Although written nearly nine decades ago, the story includes topics that are relevant today, including greed, people with self-interest, fraud, and family problems.

Abby is played by Emily Wheeler, who has acted on stage since her youth and recently spent two years working in the Vancouver film and TV industry. A bonus for her, she lives in the Clayton area not far from the Surrey Little Theater, located at 7027 184th St.

The cast also includes Michael Powell (as Dr. Haggett), Kelly Thompson (Mrs. Haggett), Makayla Leonard (Susan Haggett), Brittany Vesterback (Ada Haggett), Isaac Fuergutz (Warren Creamer), Meghan Hallam (Tallant), Eric Ritchie ( Rosen) and Harry Pering (Maxwell Davenport).

The Busswood sisters have been involved in theater since birth, because they were on stage while still in their mother’s womb. Over the years they have performed almost every role – props, acting, stage management, concession assignments – in the theater, and now produce.

“They wanted to be apart of another Surrey Theater show, even with their mother (Cathe) involved (as a stylist and decorator),” says their bio. “They want to thank the theater volunteers, everyone who participates, and ultimately their parents for their blessing with the curse of a love of theater.”

Years after he wrote The Late Christopher Bean, Howard wrestled in the script of Gone with the Wind for over a year, with David O. Selznick, but I never saw a single film reel wrapped up when it was released in 1939. That year, “He died in an accident on his Massachusetts farm when the tractor he was loading rolled over him,” Kaitlyn tells Howard, who in 1940 was awarded an Academy Award for the Gene script with Wind.

Late Christopher Bean’s run at the Surrey Little Theater is from Jan. 23 through Feb. 22, with an 8 p.m. shows Thursday through Saturday and 2pm Sundays. All seats are priced at $ 20 at surreylittletheatre.com/tickets, or call 1-800-838-3006 for details.

The opening night gala is scheduled for Saturday, January 25 – “a semi-official event that will have good food, good wine and a chance to meet and greet with cast, director and crew, at door awards” , said Kaitlyn.

“The Surrey Little Theater is happy to be involved in the community, and giving back to the people and businesses that help keep the theater going,” she added. “In that mentality, we’re encouraging crew, crew and audience members to bring an indisputable one to donate to the local food bank. And a reminder that Surrey Little Theater is a non-profit that is a registered charity; tax bills can be issued for donations. “

Looking ahead, the theater company will stage Topher Payne’s Perfect Arrangement as its spring show, opening April 23. Show play set in 1950s Washington, DC “As Red Scare approaches big, two State Department employees, Bob and Norma, receive orders to expose moral bitterness within the government,” explains a post on surreylittletheatre.com. But the coworkers are both gay and married to each other’s partners, Millie and Jim, on a perfect photo facade of inner happiness, mid-century happiness, literally separated from a common door of the closet. Inspired by true social survival stories, this bubbly cocktail-dating-sitcom TV sitcom softens into outrageous realism as the four friends face exposure and a future greener than Technicolor. “

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

