ATHIN – – Greece’s prime minister said in remarks published Sunday that if Athens and Ankara cannot resolve their dispute over maritime areas in the Mediterranean, they should turn to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to resolve the dispute.

Turkey signed an agreement with the internationally recognized Libyan government last month that seeks to create an exclusive economic zone off Turkey’s southern coast on Libya’s northeast coast.

Greece and Cyprus, which have long had maritime and territorial disputes with Turkey, say the agreement is void and violates international maritime law. They see it as a cynical source of resources created to destroy the development of Eastern Mediterranean gas and destabilize rivals.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in an interview with the weekly newspaper To Vima, said his goal is for Greece and Turkey to discuss their differences over maritime areas in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean at a political and diplomatic level.

“But we must say clearly that if we cannot find a solution, then we must agree that the distinction Greece recognizes (over maritime areas) must be tried in an international body such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.” first in December, Cyprus requested the ICJ to protect its mining rights offshore.There has so far received no response from Turkey to that initiative.

The internationally recognized Cypriot government discovered offshore gas in 2011, but has been offshore with Turkey for offshore areas around the island, where it has granted licenses to multinational oil and gas exploration companies.

Turkey, which has no diplomatic relations with the Cypriot government, says some areas in which Nicosia operates are either on the Turkish continental shelf, or in areas where the prominent Turkish Cypriot state has rights over any findings. She has sent her training ships to the island.

The ICJ has the power to issue binding decisions. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by William Maclean)

