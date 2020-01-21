advertisement

Last weekend, Flyin to the Hoop hosted a lot of future NCAA basketball stars in one of the largest and most impressive high school showcases in the country. Here are the highlights and greatest accomplishments.

One of the best high school basketball weekends takes place every year at the annual Flyin to the Hoop showcase in Dayton, Ohio. 20 games take place in just four days. Many colleges and NCAA basketball coaches were there to witness the action this weekend, including Purdue head coach Matt Painter.

There are currently 64 players who have played in the NBA or who have played in Flyin to the Hoop, including four number 1 tips. Names like Anthony Davis, Deandre Ayton and Andrew Wiggins played in this shop window. If you want to look for one of the best young players in the game, look no further.

advertisement

There were a lot of great gigs on the weekend and lots of star power to see. Here are some of the highlights and takeaways of some of the best young talent in basketball. Props to the Flyin to the Hoop staff to once again showcase one of the best showcases in the country.

advertisement