In October, Barry Edwards, a regular contributor to Bygones, a former Derbeian now living in Nailsea, shared great images from his collection showing St. Peter’s Street in Derby from the late 1940s to the present.

Here, he delves into his archives once again to present more fabulous street photos from the five decades preceding World War II.

He said: “I have always been fascinated with how each generation lives and uses the same physical environment, and with that in mind, I thought readers would be interested in these photos of St Peter’s Street, Derby, which take us back in time to the 50 years before World War II.

The pace of progress during the 1890-1940 period, both technologically and socially, was truly astonishing.

St Peter’s Street, Derby, in the early 20th century, showing an electric tram belonging to the city council, or Derby Corporation, as it was called. The Midland Drapery is now well established on the corner of East Street, but, as the date is before 1912, the richly decorated new Boots building is not yet constructed. A man walks behind the tram with a brush and a shovel; probably sweeping the manure of the many horses that pulled a wide variety of carts. The city council carefully weighed and sold the manure, which increased the revenues of the tramway department. Horse trams survived until 1907

Derby had experienced rapid industrial expansion during the Victorian era, with the establishment of the headquarters of Midland Railway and work in the city, resulting in an increase in population and the growth of suburbs.

The concept of “ getting into town ” from the suburbs had been favored by an emerging public transport system which had developed since 1840 into a network of trams and buses operated by a private company at a time when municipalization had not become the norm.

Speculators outside the city changed the habits of the Derbeians, who had traditionally entered the center, some of them being on the doorstep because, at that time, the central area was full of domestic properties. .

Standing at the bottom of St Peter’s Street, Derby, as tram 43 heads to Pear Tree. The automobile is making its presence felt with mass production in the industry increasing. One of the main competitors of the Derby Telegraph edition, the Derby Express and Mercury, has its offices on the left, next to the tram stop, and across the street is a branch of the shoe store Freeman Hardy and Willis. Parking restrictions did not exist at the time, and it was the low volume of private cars that you could just show up and pick your spot! The tram occupies a central position on the road, which would be one of the causes of its disappearance in the early 1930s

For a penny or two, you can take a tram or horse bus in almost every suburb, though the experience is tinged with harmful odors, ranging from the stench of paraffin lamps to the horse manure that has entered your shoes or the hem of a dress.

By 1904 much of that had changed, not only with the city council engaged in what was a national trend of municipalization, but also with enormous technological advances.

Electric power was rapidly changing the face of the city with street lamps powered by this new technology and the public transport system, which for the next 63 years would be partly powered by vehicles, powered by this new source of energy.

We are now in the heart of St Peter’s Street, Derby, in 1930. To the left is the Stead and Simpson shoe store, leading to the nearby Grand Clothing Store, then to the Midland Drapery. The corner of the boots is clearly visible, the store located in the beautifully decorated building of 1912. On the other side of the road, on the right, is Thurman and Malin with its large picture windows overlooking the street. Trams arrive in the distance on the internal road. The points at the bottom of Babington Lane needed to be changed fairly regularly, resulting in huge expenses for the company’s tram service. The car closest to the camera, NU 2924, has a Derbyshire NU registration. Does anyone recognize the brand?

Soon, each radial road outside the city would be served by these new electric vehicles and access to the countryside would become accessible to all those who could afford a small price.

Entertainment venues such as the Grand Theater and Babington Lane Opera House, Green Lane Racecourse and countless downtown stores such as Ranby’s, Bennetts, Jefferson’s, Midland Drapery, Thurman and Malin’s and many little ones establishments were reachable within 20 minutes. from any suburban location.

In this pre-war era, the automobile was still a sign of wealth.

This 1933 photo shows one of Derby’s new trolley buses, 93, which returns to town along St Peter’s Street from Wyndham Street, Alvaston, and likely en route to the depot on Nottingham Road. Trolleybuses partially replaced trams on this date and evidence of the transition phase can be seen in the overhead wiring, which includes a single tram cable and double trolley lines. The tracks are still in place. To the left is one of Derby’s newest buildings, the neo-classic Marks and Spencer store, with the Prudential Insurance Company occupying the offices above. Two buses are in sight. These vehicles provided additional services to suburbs where the trolleybus infrastructure was impractical

Of course, that would change and, in the interwar period, slowly but inexorably, the automobile began to make itself felt in the urban environment.

The electric tram system began to lose its luster and struggled to reconcile its central position with the increase in the number of passenger cars.

* Read other Bygones stories here

And, as the tracks began to sink into their foundations, causing pitching and shaking, it became increasingly difficult to justify huge expenses for infrastructure renewal, which led to the decision to introduce trolleybuses replaced in the early 1930s.

What a contrast with the previous photos from the interwar period! This scene from 1938 shows a line of vehicles, including passenger cars, vans and six buses on St Peter’s Street, Derby. The bus closest to the camera is a Trent vehicle that served the neighborhood. By that time, Trent had largely taken over private bus companies in the region, establishing their predominant position. On the left, the Midland Drapery is undergoing its last pre-war modernization. Closer to the camera, we can see the premises of Sol the tailor, above the shoe store of Stead and Simpson. The accumulation of traffic is a sign of things to come!

At that time, a new public transport system had been implemented in the neighborhood by many small operators, as well as Trent, which represented a challenge for both the tram system and municipal hegemony, although the free for all of uncontrolled competition on the fringes of the arrondissement was replaced by a regulatory system in the 1930s.

At that time, Derby was experiencing an industrial boom with Rolls-Royce and many other growing industries.

In the city, the landscape was being transformed by the Central Improvement Plan which swept away hectares of dilapidation in the area near the Derwent.

It is interesting to compare this photo, taken in 2013, with the photo of the 1920s, taken a few meters away on Derby’s St Peter’s Street. The Midland Drapery left in 1970 and the much-criticized Audley Center took its place. The Evans clothing store occupies a number of units, as does the Lloyds Bank at the corner of East Street. The former Thurman and Malin department store is now McDonald’s, although part of it is empty while waiting for a tenant. No more horse and electric trams, trolleybuses and motor vehicles – their presence a distant memory

It is probably very difficult for young Derbeians to appreciate how shabby he was on the banks of the Derwent before that time.

The following photos are full of period details.

Just let your eye wander through each image and, like a time machine, let them take you on a journey into the past. “

