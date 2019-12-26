advertisement

RICE CITY, Pa. – Clear skies and mild temperatures are just some of the things that holidaymakers are grateful for when they took a break from the 81 highway at the resting place near Nuangola.

“Great. I have been here. I come here every Christmas because my son lives in New York and we are stuck in snowstorms, but this was great, it was super. It was above freezing every day is a rarity for us, sometimes it zero here, so we’re really happy, “said Tony Eller, South Carolina.

Tony Eller’s final destination is his home in South Carolina, where he will continue with an annual routine for which he is also grateful.

advertisement

“I have a snow brush that I put in my car every December and when I get home tomorrow, it will go into storage for another year,” said Elller.

Drivers tell Newswatch 16 that they are worried about the combination of vacation and business traffic hitting the highway at the same time, but they were pleasantly surprised in our area.

“Well, I don’t think there’s a lot of traffic. No, they keep saying it’s the busiest travel day after Christmas and so far so good,” said Linda Barton, New York.

The Bartons are from New York but spend their winters in Florida. They say it is the interstates where they will drive further south, they are more worried about that.

“I can’t say the word on television, but they are jerks on the Washington road. Bad things. It must be the influence of Congress,” said David Barton, New York.

Linda and David Barton have been traveling together for 57 years and Linda is confident that the rest of this year’s ride will be easy.

“I’m not worried, not worried,” said Linda.

“Well, you don’t drive,” David joked.

Drivers we spoke to hope that everyone traveling this holiday season will have a similar experience on the road.

advertisement