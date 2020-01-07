advertisement

When was the last time you had this kind of title rivalry in the Philippine Basketball Association?

It’s a rush to label the Ginebra Meralco Best of 7 War in the PBA Governors Cup.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial swears that this will be for the fans.

Yes, but there is no denying that the PBA itself is the biggest beneficiary of this competition, which will be set on fire on Tuesday.

It is only the third title fight between the two powerful clubs.

Ginebra is expected to be preferred after winning the first two matches with the crown.

“I think Meralco really is the outsider. We weren’t a rival to them,” said Al Panlilio, Meralco board member.

**

The truth is that if Meralco did it, for example, Game 1 should boost the rivalry significantly.

“They have increased, but we are also a little different,” said Ginebra’s coach Tim Cone. “Norman’s system has not changed significantly. I know what he wants to do.”

It could take a total of seven games to determine who developed or perfected a better system between Cone and Black.

With regard to public acceptance, the PBA has tried out various innovations in order to get the PBA attractiveness for the public going again. Marketing was pushed to its limits.

In fact, there was a huge drop in attendance after the knee-jerk move to introduce fil-ams that add color and flavor to the PBA games. This happened after the founding of the Metropolitan Basketball Association.

A deeper and more debilitating lack of interest followed with the rapid expansion of the number of clubs. This clearly led to the Pro League, which was once revered as exclusive and classy, ​​also littered with various clowns and stray hooligans.

The general reputation of street fans was against the inability to identify with many poorly equipped players.

**

There is no clear road map for how the PBA suddenly managed to arrange this highly accepted rivalry. They could feel the noise and demand in the original fiery corners that rose and rang with old tribal team chants.

This could be the turning point in the PBA’s desperate effort to reconnect with the masses.

An important competition between San Miguel Corp. and the MVP Group of Co., which is anchored in the competition of companies, has definitely sparked interest.

The next tough test, if the PBA has actually reinvented itself, is how to maintain interest and make the competition a relevant, respectable national theater. INQ

