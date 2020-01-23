advertisement

The owner of a missing parrot made a desperate appeal for people to find his beloved pet.

Tas Sulaman has offered a reward of £ 500 to the person who can make his parrot unique.

Mitthu the Indian collared parrot can speak several languages ​​and imitate a number of different animals.

He flew from his Pear Tree home on December 26 and has not been seen since despite desperate attempts to find him.

Ms. Sulaman said, “I just think it is someone who has it and doesn’t know who it belongs to, it’s been so long now.

“He will answer his name, he will answer and they will find out that it is him.”

It is not only Mitthu’s bright green plumage and its fluorescent pink beak that sets it apart.

Ms. Sulaman says that her feathered friend can speak a total of three languages ​​and that she is fluent in English, Urdu and Punjabi.

In addition, Mitthu could “meow like a cat” and cough like the mother of Ms. Sulaman, 75.

She said, “He has such a great character, everyone who saw him would say he had such a great character.

“I live with my mother and we spend the evenings together watching television and this is where we miss the most.

“He is like a child to our family. It was horrible the first days he disappeared, my mother just cried.”

Sulaman said that her two-year-old pet would respond to her own name and that she is distinguished by her language skills.

Although Mitthu does not eat seeds, she said that he would eat “whatever you give him”, including crisps, crisps and fruit.

According to its broken-hearted owner, Mitthu does not “howl like a parrot”, preferring instead to converse in words.

Since her big escape last month, Mrs. Sulaman has increased the reward for her safe return from £ 100 to £ 500.

She said, “I just want him to come home. I’m still totally devastated, I miss him like crazy especially at night.”

Anyone with an idea of ​​where Mitthu is located should call 07578981144.

