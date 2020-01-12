advertisement

Maryland Basketball suffered a tough conference defeat on Friday, falling victim to a tough and physical Iowa team on the street. The loss puts the Maryland Terrapins in a four-way tie for 3rd place in the Big Ten.

Maryland’s basketball was popular when it faced Iowa on Friday. They won three games in a row, including two wins over Indiana and the state of Ohio, No. 11. On the other hand, Iowa came in with two losses on Friday night to avoid a triple victory.

This game was a stone fight from the start, with both teams quickly realizing that the first team to retire would likely come out of the Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a win. This game also had all the prerequisites for a “trap game”. The fiercely contested victory in Ohio probably required a large portion of the terrapins, and the Hawkeyes were determined to win to avoid losing the Big Ten last place in the table.

Mark Turgeon is tinkering with the rotation after newcomers Mahki and Mahkel Mitchell leave, and while this is a necessary experiment, it seems that this year’s Maryland team has no real identity at the moment. The Terrapins took the lead early before a great 14-0 run from Iowa brought Maryland to halftime. In the end, the Terps couldn’t muster enough offensive to get back on track, as their top scorer clearly had his worst game of the season and possibly his career.

It will be better for Maryland’s current # 13 basketball program as it gives them a chance to win another important win with a # 14 road matchup in Wisconsin. But what can we learn from Maryland’s 67:49 loss to Iowa on Friday?

