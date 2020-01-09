advertisement

The American businesswoman and model displaced her fans on the networks.

Kourtney Kardashian is one of the most beautiful and successful women in the artistic environment and demonstrates this with her photographs in social networks. In the past few hours, she has uploaded a story to her Instagram account that has ousted everyone.

The older sister of the Kardashian clan rose to fame and was introduced to the Farandulian world when she took part in the reality show “Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive”. She also has a degree in Theater Art from the University of Arizona.

Then she ended her path when she appeared on the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” program the American businesswoman and her family showed intimacies in their daily lives.

The daughter of the famous Kris Jenner was in a relationship with Scott Disick, from whom she is separated today, and they had three children. She also owns her own brand of clothing and accessories with her sisters.

In its profile, it has already harvested over 85 million followers and there is no day on the model shows no heart attack in front of them.

In one of their latest snapshot network activities, the brunette shared a story in which you can see completely without makeup and of course.

There is no doubt that even though it is the oldest, Kourtney remains in perfect condition and it seems that the passage of time is not a problem for them.

