An 86-year-old man spent 17 hours waiting for a hospital bed after being taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Pensioner Terry Koerber had to go to the hospital after his knee broke, leaving him unable to walk last month.

But having arrived outside the infirmary emergency room at 2 p.m., he had to wait an hour and a half in the ambulance before he could be taken to the hospital, which he described as being full of patients on carts.

After a long wait for an x-ray, there was a further delay in getting him a bed, which he finally got around 7:00 am the next day.

Hospitals in Leicester apologized for Mr. Koerber’s experience and said there was an “exceptional demand” for beds that day.

The great-grandfather, who lives alone in the Groby Road area of ​​Leicester, collapsed the day after Christmas after his knee gave way.

His daughter Karen Stone, 59, who was with him for part of his hospital experience, said, “He was not well the day after Christmas and I went to see him twice to help him. .

“The next morning, I came home and he had no mobility, which is not usual for my father – he is very active.”

Terry’s wife, 60, Beryl, is in a care home and Terry must be able to bypass her home to remain independent.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, December 27, Karen called the NHS for a non-emergency ambulance to drive her father to the hospital.

She said, “We got to the infirmary around 2:00 pm and there was a wait. There were seven other ambulances in front of us, so we just waited an hour and a half – all this time, the ambulance couldn’t go anywhere else, of course.

“We have been there for so long that they asked us if we wanted a cup of tea and a cookie.

“My father was in pain and he only had paracetamol at home and it didn’t have much effect.

“I appreciate that there were people who needed urgent care more, but it is worrying that the NHS is struggling so much and the response from staff seems to be that it was not that rare.”

Karen Stone with her father, Terry

At around 3:30 p.m. Terry was taken to a hospital bay, underwent tests, and was sent for an x-ray.

Karen, who lives in Barrow upon Soar, near Loughborough, said: “I have had X-rays for centuries and I think they have forgotten about us. A woman came by and said, “Are you still waiting?” And she gave us the x-ray.

“After the x-ray, the bay we were in was used, so they put Dad in a hallway with other people on carts.”

Karen waited in the hallway with Terry until 9:30 p.m., hoping he would be in bed soon – especially since he hadn’t slept the night before because of knee pain.

But the next morning at 6:30 am, he called and told him that he was still on the same cart.

Karen said, “He was absolutely exhausted. It was terrible – the system is garbage. “

Terry returned home on Tuesday January 7, after 11 days in the hospital and made an appointment for knee treatment in a private hospital.

He said, “I expected to wait quite a while but not as long.

“I didn’t think it would be so busy – there were people on carts everywhere. It was pretty rough.

“They are obviously understaffed and I was surprised how bad it was.”

During his professional life, Terry sold slabs, cement and other building materials at his TK Enterprises business in Blackbird Road, Leicester, and years of lifting heavy objects had repercussions on his joints.

He thinks that a knee implant that he had inserted in 2004 is the cause of his current mobility problems.

He said: “Although I am 87 years old next month, I am active and want everything to be settled, so I have paid to go private now.”

Rebecca Brown, Director of Operations at Leicester Hospitals, said: “I am extremely sorry for Mr. Koerber’s experience in our emergency room in December.

“This winter, we experienced an exceptional demand for emergency care. In particular, we see many very sick people who need to be admitted. Unfortunately, this contributes to longer than normal wait times for some patients.

“We continue to do everything we can to provide safe, high quality care despite the challenges we face and I would like to thank our staff for their commitment and resilience.”

