advertisement

Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson defeated her co-stars in a festive special edition of The Great British Bake Off.

The actress was accompanied by castmates Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Dylan Llewellyn and Siobhán McSweeney for a New Year’s part of the show.

advertisement

Host Sandi Toksvig jokingly branded her as “five of the most problematic people we’ve ever had in the tent”.

She added, “I don’t think we’ve ever had more fun.”

The TV stars tried to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with an alcohol-bound little thing for their signature challenge.

A few of them were in the alcohol when they opened sponges, jelly and pudding.

Jackson, who had never baked a cake before, won after convincing the duo with their Irish Cream Trifle decorated with green sugar shamrocks and their 1960s-inspired showstopper cake.

She was also impressed by the technical challenge when the participants were asked to make salmon and beetroot blinis.

After being announced the winner, she said, “I’m stunned. I can’t believe I won, I’m thrilled.”

Hollywood praised Jackson as “the most consistent in the three challenges,” adding, “Fantastic work for someone who has never baked in the tent before to do what she did.”

Leith added: “I always said that if you can read you can bake, and the Derry Girls have proven it today.”

The group struggled with some of their efforts, and Leith told Llewellyn that the layers of his Bakewell trifle were “a bit casual” while Jackson’s was rated “a bit messy and smeared”.

Hollywood told McSweeney that their trifle was “everywhere, it looks like an aquarium,” while Leith added, “It looks like slime.”

O’Donnell was told that her airplane-style showstopper cake, which Amelia Earhart landed in Derry in the 1930s, was “as tough as old boots” after she mixed the tablespoon and teaspoon while measuring the baking soda would have.

In the meantime, Coughlan’s bowler hat cake, inspired by Berlin in the 1930s, and the movie Cabaret were classified as “pretty musty”, and Llewellyn was told that his 1960s RV lemonade cake was “almost inedible”.

McSweeney made a chocolate and raspberry cake to commemorate her family camping trip to Cork in the 1980s, which she described as “so strange.”

After the final challenge, Coughlan said, “I am a broken woman.”

Jackson said, “I don’t think it could have been worse.”

McSweeney joked, “I basically ruined my mother and father memories, so I may not go back in.”

Llewellyn said, “I think it brought us closer to baking together. I think we should bake more together.” – PA

advertisement