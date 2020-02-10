advertisement

LONDON – Storm Ciara hit Britain on February 9th with heavy rains and winds above 145 km / h, forcing the cancellation of flights, trains and sports competitions.

Over 200 flood warnings have been issued by authorities across the country, including a severe warning in Yorkshire, England, which was predicted to flood flood protection and potentially threaten life.

The National Weather Service said it had measured a maximum wind speed of 150 km / h in Aberdaron, Wales on a day of severe weather disruption that reached as far as northern continental Europe.

Due to the weather, there were significant transportation disruptions across the UK. Some domestic and international flights from airports, including Heathrow and Gatwick, have been canceled.

Network Rail, which manages the country’s railways, said there was disruption across the network because power lines, trees, and even trampolines blocked the tracks.

All ship movements into and out of the port at Dover on the south coast were stopped and the Humber Bridge in northern England was only closed to all traffic for the second time since it opened in 1981.

Sporting events were also hit in the UK.

Manchester City said its Premier League football game against West Ham had been postponed due to “extreme and escalating weather conditions”, while Scotland’s women’s rugby match against England had been canceled, among other things.

The eight royal parks in London, home to more than 170,000 trees, have been closed and the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace, one of the main tourist attractions, has been canceled due to the weather.

In the Netherlands, the same storm caused approximately 120 flights to and from Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, one of the largest in Europe, to be canceled or delayed when it broke in from the Atlantic. All professional Dutch soccer games have been canceled.

Storm Sabine forced the cancellation of around 100 flights to and from Frankfurt Airport.

By Kylie MacLellan

