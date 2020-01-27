advertisement

9 & 10 News discovered documents on Monday showing that owners of a brewery in northern Michigan are facing charges of fraud and alcohol violation.

Dave and Cynthia Vargo are owners of Paddle Hard Brewing in Grayling.

A brewery worker says he is changing ownership.

Now they face serious charges that we are working on to find out more.

Court documents show that Dave and Cynthia are facing fraud charges for the sale of falsely advertised alcohol brewed locally and the sale of alcohol not authorized by their license.

Cynthia also faces an additional charge, accused of violating the state’s liquor control code.

Dave faces three charges under the Liquor Control Code.

The documents state that he indirectly sold or offered to keep alcohol for sale or barter, wrongly labeled a container in which the beer is offered for sale and lied to an investigator.

State records show that Dave requested the cancellation of his microbrewer, small winemaker, and on-site tasting room license at the end of last year.

We are still working on what led to these accusations, but expect to know more when the Vargos are arrested on February 5.

We also stopped at Paddle Hard Brewing in Grayling on Monday to see if Dave or Cynthia wanted to speak to us, and have yet to receive an answer.

