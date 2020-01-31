advertisement

Fresh photos taken on the streets of Wuhan reveal the confronting reality of the coronavirus crisis. Corpses lie on the sidewalk.

The Chinese death toll from the outbreak has now risen to 250, and more than 11,000 people are believed to be infected.

The virus has also spread overseas, with cases reported in more than 20 countries.

advertisement

The following images, taken by an AFP photographer on January 30, show officers in protective suits examining an elderly man wearing a face mask and who collapsed and died on a street near a Wuhan hospital.

Shortly after the photo was taken, an emergency vehicle with police and medical personnel arrived in full-body protective suits.

The confronted picture shows the scale of the crisis that the government and health authorities are trying to contain.

The American, Jarred Evans, who was recently evacuated from the virus center in Wuhan, told The Daily Telegraph The city was now like a “movie” or a “nightmare” as a result of the deadly pandemic.

“If you are there and there is no means of transportation, no trains, no subways, no planes, does the military block every aspect of the road? Is it a nightmare? He said of the publication.

The once lively city is basically a hole, with deserted streets and empty shops and restaurants, while residents and visitors desperately try to avoid being infected.

Meanwhile, the head of the Communist Party in the city, which is at the center of the Chinese Coronavirus outbreak, says he feels “guilty” if he has not taken action to stem the virus earlier.

“At the moment, I am in a state of guilt, remorse and self-reproach,” said Ma Guoqiang, the Wuhan Communist Party secretary.

“If strict control measures had previously been taken, the result would be better than now,” he said in an interview with the state broadcaster CCTV.

The outbreak that started in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, has so far killed more than 200 people across China.

The virus affected more than 9800 people worldwide, exceeding the total number of SARS epidemics from 2002-2003.

The Friday before, Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang said the task of containing and preventing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the city remains “serious and complex.”

Wuhan officials have been criticized online for holding information about the infection until late last year, even though they knew about the new disease weeks ago.

Wuhan and the surrounding towns in Hubei Province have been closed since January 23, and there are blanket transportation restrictions that result in around 56 million people being locked in at home.

Ma said the restrictions should have been introduced at least 10 days earlier.

“I think if we had taken such measures at the time, the epidemic might have been alleviated somewhat and would not have come down to the current situation,” he said.

CHINA STRIKES US TO TRAVEL WARNING

It comes as American Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended all flights to and from China on Friday.

Beijing sharply criticized the United States for warning American citizens to avoid China and for urging those who are already there to leave for the coronavirus health emergency.

“Certain words and actions by US officials are neither factual nor appropriate,” said State Department spokesman Hua Chunying in a statement.

“Just as the WHO recommended to take action against travel restrictions, the US hurried to take the opposite route. Certainly not a gesture of goodwill. “

VIRUS DISTRIBUTES TO GREAT BRITAIN

In the UK, two people tested positive for the corona virus – Britain’s first cases since the fatal outbreak began in China last month.

The two patients are related and, according to local news reports, lived in a Yorkshire hotel when they fell ill.

“We can confirm that two patients in the UK who are members of the same family have tested positive for coronavirus,” said Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty in a statement on Friday morning (UK time).

Mr. Whitty added that the patients received special care, including “best infection control practices to prevent the virus from spreading further”.

“We have prepared for new types of coronavirus cases in the UK and have strict infection control measures in place,” he said.

The AFP news agency believes the couple recently traveled to China.

They are believed to be currently in a hospital in Newcastle in north-east England. However, the health authorities declined to confirm their whereabouts and referred to the confidentiality of the patients.

The news comes when an airplane with evacuees arrives from Wuhan in the UK.

A convoy of emergency vehicles also carried British nationals to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, where they will be quarantined for two weeks.

Russia also reported the first two cases of coronavirus on Friday (Russian time).

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said two Chinese nationals in the Zabaykalye and Tyumen regions of Siberia tested positive for the virus.

The two men are now isolated and have had no contact, said the head of the country’s health department, Anna Popova.

The infections occurred just a day after Russia closed its land border with China and put off the largest train traffic between the countries.

Almost 10,000 people infected

The WHO declared the SARS-like virus an international public health emergency on Friday.

The explanation means that a global response will be more focused. WHO fears what could happen if the virus reaches countries that are poorly prepared to deal with high infection rates.

RELATED: Scary How Corona Virus Spreads

According to China’s National Health Commission, the epidemic has infected nearly 10,000 people and killed 213 people so far.

An increasing number of cases have been reported in at least 19 other countries, including Australia.

Several countries have now tightened travel restrictions for China, including the United States, Japan, and Iran.

Singapore said it would suspend entry for travelers with a recent travel history to China and visas for Chinese passport holders. The ban on Saturday also applies to transit travelers in Singapore, an important transport hub.

The Italian government decided to declare a state of emergency and stopped all air traffic to China after two Chinese tourists announced the first cases.

WHO has reported at least eight human-to-human transmission cases in four countries: the United States, Germany, Japan, and Vietnam. Thailand said on Friday that there was also a human-to-human transmission.

Some airlines, including Air France KLM SA, British Airways, German Lufthansa and Virgin Atlantic, have stopped flying to mainland China. Others have cut flights.

Several foreign governments that evacuate Hubei citizens keep them in quarantine for the 14-day incubation period of the virus.

RELATED: Leave Qanta’s Evacuation Flight Tonight

Australian citizens in China are likely to be flown out of Wuhan in a Qantas passenger plane early Monday morning.

The evacuees are first flown back to Darwin before being taken to Christmas Island on smaller planes, where they are quarantined for 14 days.

– With wires

advertisement