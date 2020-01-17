advertisement

Grantchester continues on ITV tonight with Series 5 and here is everything you need to know.

From the cast of Grantchester 2020 to the spoilers of the next episode, here is the bottom of series 5 of the hit ITV show.

Grantchester is back tonight (January 17) on ITV starting at 9 p.m. with the second of six new one-hour episodes.

advertisement

Series 5 resumes a year after the events of the last series, which saw young and new parish priest Will Davenport become DI Geordie Keating’s new partner in the fight against crime.

Grantchester Casting

Tom Brittney and Robson Green appeared as the Grantchester crime-fighting duo in the 1950s, Pastor Will Davenport and police inspector Geordie Keating.

See the full cast of Granchester 2020 below …

Leonard Finch – AL WEAVER

Ms. Chapman – TESSA PEAKE-JONES

Cathy Keating – KACEY AINSWORTH

Jack Chapman – NICK BRIMBLE

Daniel Marlowe – OLIVER DIMSDALE

Ellie Harding – LAUREN CARSE

Amelia – JEMMA REDGRAVE

Vic – ROSS BOATMAN

Diana – PAULA WILCOX

Grantchester spoilers

This is the second episode of this evening, Will and Leonard witness a deliberate and fatal hit and run in Grantchester. Geordie traces the car to a pair of resolutely dysfunctional brothers whose home is off the beaten track.

The victim’s wife, employee, and the two brothers are all damaged characters caught in a web of lies and betrayals, and it is not just secrets hiding in the brothers’ compound.

And at home, Will and Geordie are both struggling as the unwanted guests seem ready to stay. Will’s mom Amelia seems to have found a carbon copy of her late father in her new beau, St John.

All of this makes Will supremely grateful for his new mission at the boxing gym, helping whimsical kids with their new boyfriend, Vic Morgan.

And a new television set lands in the Vicariate – just in time for Eurovision! As Leonard tries to get Ms. C out for the night, is it more than this “rapprochement of nations” that excites him?

Grantchester airs at 9 p.m. on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the ITV hub.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement