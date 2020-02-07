advertisement

Grantchester continues on ITV tonight with Series 5 and here is everything you need to know.

From the cast of Grantchester 2020 to the spoilers of the next episode, here is the bottom of series 5 of the hit series ITV.

Grantchester is back tonight (February 7) on ITV starting at 9 p.m. with the fifth of six new one-hour episodes.

advertisement

Series 5 resumes a year after the events of the last series, which saw young and new parish priest Will Davenport become DI Geordie Keating’s new partner in the fight against crime.

Grantchester Casting

Tom Brittney and Robson Green appeared as the Grantchester crime-fighting duo in the 1950s, Pastor Will Davenport and police inspector Geordie Keating.

See the full cast of Granchester 2020 below …

Leonard Finch – AL WEAVER

Ms. Chapman – TESSA PEAKE-JONES

Cathy Keating – KACEY AINSWORTH

Jack Chapman – NICK BRIMBLE

Daniel Marlowe – OLIVER DIMSDALE

Ellie Harding – LAUREN CARSE

Amelia – JEMMA REDGRAVE

Vic – ROSS BOATMAN

Diana – PAULA WILCOX

Grantchester spoilers

This is the fifth episode tonight (February 7), as Geordie and Will head to a charity boxing match at Vic’s gymnasium, the two men have a brave face and hide the concerns that haunt them both.

Geordie is hoping for a “manly” night in combat, with Jack and Leonard joining in the fun: an escape from home problems and the stress of work. And Will also revels in the night, this place giving him the goal he desperately needs …

It’s a packed room in the gymnasium where Matthew and Luke compete in the ring, apparently proving Vic’s belief that if given a second chance, anyone can change their lives. But after a match takes an unexpected turn, Will wonders if he has always misjudged Matthew …

Meanwhile, Leonard tries to reunite the Chapmans at war, who seem determined to never see each other again.

Grantchester airs at 9 p.m. on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the ITV hub.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement