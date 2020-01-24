advertisement

Grantchester continues on ITV tonight with Series 5 and here is everything you need to know.

From the distribution of Grantchester 2020 to the spoilers of the next episode, here is the bottom of series 5 of the hit TV show ITV.

Grantchester is back tonight (January 24) on ITV starting at 9 p.m. with the third of six new one-hour episodes.

advertisement

Series 5 resumes a year after the events of the last series, which saw young and new parish priest Will Davenport become DI Geordie Keating’s new partner in the fight against crime.

Grantchester Casting

Tom Brittney and Robson Green appeared as the Grantchester crime-fighting duo in the 1950s, Pastor Will Davenport and police inspector Geordie Keating.

See the full cast of Granchester 2020 below …

Leonard Finch – AL WEAVER

Ms. Chapman – TESSA PEAKE-JONES

Cathy Keating – KACEY AINSWORTH

Jack Chapman – NICK BRIMBLE

Daniel Marlowe – OLIVER DIMSDALE

Ellie Harding – LAUREN CARSE

Amelia – JEMMA REDGRAVE

Vic – ROSS BOATMAN

Diana – PAULA WILCOX

Grantchester spoilers

This is the third episode tonight (January 24), after a bumpy start to their relationship, Will and journalist Ellie leave for their first date with a trip to the “movies”. But a cry from the projection booth cuts the romance short when they discover that a brutal murder took place at the cinema.

Geordie arrives to investigate and discovers the connections of movie stars, bizarre employees, and Cambridge’s own response to Marilyn Monroe. All this, plus a link to the Asian subcontinent – because, as in any good film noir, a shadowy figure emerges from the past of Jack Chapman and refuses to retreat without causing a stir. But while Ms. C is involved in the murder investigation, is she ready to hear the truth about her husband?

Cathy’s mom, Diana, takes the kids for the day, which ends up worrying Cathy a lot more than she should.

Will also has his hands full with Matthew, the boxing boy he is trying to back away from in the straight, narrow line. But Matthew turns out to be a delicate convert on the side of the angels, and even disturbs the first romantic moments of Will and Ellie at the cinema.

Will this relationship end on the floor of the cutting room?

Grantchester airs at 9 p.m. on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the ITV hub.

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

advertisement