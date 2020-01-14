advertisement

There are thousands of foster children across Michigan who are patiently waiting to meet their families forever.

This week, we told you everything about Jordan with Grant Me Hope.

Jordan is a sympathetic and caring 15 year old whose life rests solely on his faith.

He enjoys sports and learning and his favorite subjects in school are math and science.

Jordan said, “I like math because it’s easy for me. I learn quickly with. Science, because it’s practical. And I learn the best in the field. “

He has the will to help people and one day wants to become a police officer,

“I can help people and I love helping people. I can protect people and be there for someone, ”said Jordan.

He enjoys spending time with people and would like a family that will support him and his dreams.

Jordan said, “What makes me happy is spending time with people who matter to me. Be around people who trust me and know that I can trust them and just have someone for me. “

For Jordan, a family is not limited to being linked and spending time together.

He said, “The word family means to mean a group of people I live with, but it’s not just that. They’re also people I can trust. It supports me and I support them… Basically, I really want someone to be there for me and someone to talk to me and love me and I love them. The family that may want to adopt me may not be my biological family, but it is a family that really cares about me and really gives me a second chance. “

If you are interested in adopting Jordan or sweeter children like him, click here.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9 & 10 News and the business community.

