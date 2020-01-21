advertisement

Thousands of Michigan children are patiently waiting for their chance to meet their families forever.

And Isabella is just one of them.

This 14 year old, technophile and energetic, would be perfect as a younger child where she can get a lot of love and effort.

Isabella is Grant Me Hope of this week.

Bella said, “I’m some sort of tech nerd. I love my job since the day I heard about it when I started playing it, I was basically addicted from the time to now. “

She is very brave and likes to talk. Bella would love a family to hang out with.

Her worker said, “She would do better either as an only child or with older siblings than she. She would love to be able to travel with her family and if she had a family something new on technology and was willing to spend time with her it would be great. I wish Belle to have a family forever who loves her and spends time with her, gives her the feeling of being important and strengthens her self-esteem. “

To learn more about Bella and the adoption process, click here.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, 9 & 10 News and the business community.

