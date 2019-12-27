advertisement

Mikel Arteta has seen one of his main roles as Arsenal’s head coach to be to fix the fans-club break as Granite Xhaka is expected to leave North London.

A catastrophic leap in form under the previous manager, Unai Emery, intensified the separation and the fans have also put their anger over the Arsenal board. Fan groups that issued a joint statement to owner Stan Kroenke last month, expressing their “serious concerns”, particularly the club’s “apparently relentless relegation” in the Premier League.

Xhaka, who spent one month with Emery on the sidelines of the field after his move to replace Crystal Palace in October, is said to have reached an agreement with Hertha Berlin after the Bundesliga club offered 25 million euros for the Swiss international’s commitment, despite Arteta in this week said he was the international The future is in north London.

“Look, I say it honestly and honestly, we agree with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin,” said Xhaka agent José Noguera to the Swiss publication Blick. “We told Arsenal [soccer director] Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu and the new coach Mikel Arteta. Arsenal was informed about every step, the player and Hertha are certain. It is only the transfer fee for the clubs.”

Mikel Arteta watches Arsenal’s Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth. Photo: Harriet Lander / Copa / Getty

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Xhaka’s successor as captain, ran to celebrate his equalization in Bournemouth on St. Stephen’s Day with the fans, and Arteta thanked the fans at the final whistle. Arsenal will host Chelsea tomorrow and Arteta will see improved performances and results that will help regain apathetic fans after winning 11 league games.

“Hopefully we can change that,” said Arteta when asked about the negativity in the fan base. “First I have to convince the players and if I can convince the players we can then convince the fans. I think that’s very, very important in my job. Ultimately, they expect a lot from us. We have to make them happy, we have to improve their lives and if we win it gets better because they are happier. It is our responsibility and we have to do everything we can to achieve this. “

Halfway through the season, Arsenal is closer to relegation than to the Champions League spots – six points more than Aston Villa [18th] and eight points behind Chelsea [4th]. “I think energy is everything in life, in football and in sports,” he said. “If we can do that, we’ll be taken away.

“I was very happy with the way the fans interacted with the players [against Bournemouth] and I was happy that the players went to the fans after the game [Bournemouth] because we need this connection. We have to slowly take it back to where it was. It will be very powerful for us to use that. “- Guardian

