A grandfather who was spared an unconscious man for blocking his Land Rover was spared.

In “35 seconds of complete madness,” 69-year-old Michael McDonnell struck the boy six times, knocking him out twice and leaving his mouth open in an unprovoked attack outside The Anchor Inn in Burbage, near from Hinckley.

At Leicester Crown Court, judge Rhona Campbell told him that he was facing approximately 18 months in prison for the attack, but was given a curfew and unpaid work instead.

The attack occurred on the evening of May 24 of last year when the two men had been drinking separately in the pub.

The victim’s Mercedes was parked so close to McDonnell’s Land Rover that McDonnell’s wife could not get out of the vehicle.

McDonnell complained to the owner of the pub who asked the driver of Mercedes, who is in his forties, to move his car and he left with McDonnell.

But when he turned his back, he was struck by McDonnell and fell to the ground and lost consciousness. He stood up and McDonnell launched another attack, hitting him repeatedly.

Video of the attack, which occurred in front of three different cameras on Church Street, shows the recumbent victim slumped against another parked vehicle.

When he got back on his feet a second time, he was pushed and slapped by McDonnell.

His mouth bleeding, he leaves and then took a taxi to the royal infirmary in Leicester for treatment.

The Anchor Inn in Church Street, Burbage

(Image: Google)

Prosecutor Joey Kwong told the court that the victim needed 22 mouth sutures.

He said, “He also had two fractured molars on his upper jaw and he also needed four dental implants. There should potentially be more.

“He found it very painful to eat for two months and felt a stabbing pain inside his jaw. He also had to undergo treatment for an infection.

“It has made him less inclined to socialize – when he enters a public place, he is constantly vigilant.”

Mr Kwong said that the victim had spent more than £ 8,250 in total on dental treatment, repairing a damaged Rolex and replacing bloodstained clothing.

He said McDonnell, a grandfather of seven from Caldecote Hall in Caldecote, near Nuneaton, had a criminal record that included actual bodily harm when he was young, but there has been no offense since 1971.

Richard Atkins QC, representing McDonnell, told the court that although the judge’s sentencing guidelines suggested that the starting point for the offense was 18 months in prison, it was a case where she could suspend the sentence.

He said, “I accept on behalf of Mr. McDonnell that this law exceeds the threshold for custody, but your sentence can be properly suspended.

“The accused is 69 years old and has had no problems since 1971 and I would ask you to treat him as a man of good character.”

He said that McDonnell went to the Hinckley police station a few days after the incident to surrender and pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr. Atkins told the court that while the victim was about to move his car, McDonnell asked him how he thought his wife, who was present and witnessed the assault, could have moved their car and the victim replied, “Can she not drive?

Mr. Atkins said, “He saw red and what followed was 35 seconds of total madness and it put Mr. McDonnell’s life in turmoil.

“The offense is completely out of character for him.”

He said his client had issued a check for £ 8,300 for the victim, which he had filed in court.

However, after deciding not to jail McDonnell, Justice Campbell said she wanted him to pay £ 9,300 in compensation to her victim, with an additional £ 1,000 for the pain he suffered.

She said, “All that happened to you was that your car was packed.

“You were so important that you reacted to this and that your ego was injured by bashing another man in an unprovoked attack.”

She sentenced McDonnell to a 10-month suspended sentence of 18 months and also ordered him to have an electronic tag preventing him from going out on Friday and Saturday nights.

He was also ordered to work 120 hours of unpaid work and to pay £ 425 in legal costs in addition to the compensation.

.

