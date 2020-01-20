advertisement

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) – The footrest did not feel well. This is what happens when someone hides $ 43,170 inside and seems to forget it.

Indeed, the money was discovered inside a stool that was donated to a Michigan resale store in the township of Owosso.

Howard Kirby bought the room and other furniture for $ 70 after Christmas. He was stunned on Sunday when his daughter-in-law unzipped the cushion and shouted. After the shock, he began the extraordinary step of returning the money to the former owners.

“I’m doing what I can to be as Christ-like as possible, and it’s the moral thing to do,” said Kirby, 54. “It will help them. I am so happy for them. “

The footstool was part of a living room set donated to a Habitat For Humanity store by Kim Fauth-Newberry and her husband. The furniture belonged to his grandfather, Phillip Fauth, who died in July.

Fauth-Newberry said that Fauth was a thrifty man who still paid cash, even $ 9,000 for a new roof. The newly discovered silver was separated with paper clips and topped with handwritten notes.

“It’s crazy,” said Fauth-Newberry Thursday, looking at stacks of one hundred dollar bills.

