Two little boys, dressed up as dinosaurs to surprise their grandmother at the airport, were shocked when she approached in her own T-Rex costume.

Owen [7] and Ethan [6] were excited as they worked out a plan to surprise their grandma Cheryl, who was due to arrive at Victoria International Airport in Canada last summer.

The two boys had decided to put on dinosaur costumes to greet their grandmother, and a video shows them excitedly waiting at the airport arrival door. However, it turned out that Owen and Ethan weren’t the only dinosaurs at the airport that day.

Check out what happened below:

The two boys were completely shocked to see another dinosaur stumbling towards them. A sight that made the crowd at the airport laugh.

Although their own surprise had really been blown out of the water, the boys were overjoyed to be reunited with their fellow dinosaurs.

The mother of the brothers, Tabitha, told UNILAD that the costumes were originally started by Grandma Cheryl. This had the idea of ​​dressing up as a dinosaur when Owen and Ethan visited them in 2018.

In 2018 we flew to Toronto International Airport for two weeks. The boys had recently watched Jurassic World and were then obsessed with dinosaurs.

My mother thought it would be great to land and have her picked up by a T-Rex.

The Jura-style greeting was a pleasure for the two boys and they decided to recreate them for their grandmother last summer to give Cheryl a “taste of her own medicine”.

Of course, the grandmother was one step ahead and prepared with her own dinosaur costume.

Tabitha, who participated in the grandmother’s plan, continued:

The revenge for her failed, but it made for a great greeting.

The amused mother shared the video of the three dinosaurs who greeted each other on Facebook, where she received thousands of likes, comments and posts from viewers.

The family continues to use the costumes well, and the mother explains that they put the dinosaurs on the street and played on bouncy castles.

Hopefully the two boys will continue to greet their grandmother in costumes. it would surely make for an entertaining tradition!

