For the second time in less than 12 months, a college soccer coach is in hot water to comment on Hitler. Last February, this was the head coach of the Independence Community College and the Last Chance U-figure Jason Brown, who texted the German player Alexandros Alexiou: “I am your Hitler, find out your life now.” Then he resigned (before he has been charged with eight extortion-related crimes) and identity theft for attempting to silence newspapers). This time it’s the new Grand Valley offensive coordinator (based in Allendale, Michigan), Morris Berger, who was suspended from school on Monday after praising Adolf Hitler in a remark to Kellen Voss from the school newspaper The Grand Valley Lanthorn ,

Here are the comments published last Thursday:

KV: So you graduated from Drury with a degree in history, you are a historian. If you could have dinner with three living or dead historical figures, who would it be? And I exclude soccer figures.

MB: This will probably not get a good rating, but I say Adolf Hitler. It was obviously very sad and he had bad motives, but the way he could lead was second to none. How he brought a group and a supporter together, I want to know how he did it. With bad intentions, of course, but you can’t deny that he wasn’t a great leader.

KV: The way he made people gather around him was crazy.

MB: Yes, that’s definitely one. You have to go to JFK, his experience of the country and his being that he was a good president and everything. And that may sound crazy, but Christopher Columbus, the ability to continue his journey and his emotions into the unknown. Remember to put yourself in the backdrop of this stranger and record everything when you arrive, that’s insane.

Yes, you should probably not praise Adolf Hitler’s leadership. (And really, is that one of the three people in history you want to have dinner with?) And contrary to Berger’s comments, you can deny that Hitler was a great leader; Aside from the atrocities for which he was responsible, there are many historians who have pointed out factors that led to his rise to power and examples of his failure in leadership far beyond Hitler’s personal leadership. Aside from the historical debate, this is an absolutely incredible opportunity for a new offensive coordinator to get into trouble, especially in a general interview that is mainly about his football career. It is also interesting to note that a publisher’s comment on the story mentions that the last two answers (to Hitler quoted above) were “wrongly” removed from the story after their first publication:

Editor-in-chief’s note – 26.01.20: After the initial publication, the last two answers were incorrectly removed from this story. It has now been restored to the original version and is a direct transcription of the full, recorded interview.

There doesn’t seem to be a debate about which Berger said this, but it’s incredible that he did. And it is a rare case that Godwin’s law appears in a newspaper interview and not in an online discussion. for some, a long personal conversation may be enough to turn to Hitler at some point. And if the situation with Jason Brown coaches hasn’t taught them to stop referring to Hitler, it should really be. However, it is astonishing that “What historical people would you like to have dinner with?” A coach lock results.

(The Grand Valley Lanthorn, wooden television, photo from the state of Grand Valley)

