We have learned that Michigan health officials are investigating three potential cases of coronavirus in the state.

So far, the virus has killed 26 people and infected more than 800 in at least nine countries.

Now the state is testing three people in Washtenaw and Macomb counties downstream from the disease.

The Grand Traverse health department says there is no reason to panic in northern Michigan.

They would like to add that your chances of getting the flu are much higher than getting a coronavirus.

The three patients with potential cases at the bottom of the condition are monitored and tested.

All cases of coronavirus in the United States are linked to a person’s trip to China.

So if you have not been to China or have met someone who has been to Wuhan, China, they say you are probably fine.

However, the Grand Traverse health department is watching the virus very carefully.

“We learn more daily, sometimes hourly, it is a changing situation that is common to this situation. There have already been a few suspicious cases. They are not in our area, but we know it could happen. We prepare for things like that every day, ”said Wendy Hirschenberger of the Grand Traverse health department.

It presents itself as a much more harmless disease.

