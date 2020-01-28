advertisement

It’s no secret that there are many talented people who live in northern Michigan. Nick Walsh, artist and organizer of the annual Grand Traverse Art Bomb, therefore decided to give them a platform to show their talents to their community.

Art Bomb 2020 is officially underway at Right Brain in Traverse City. Here you can find art featuring different mediums, textures, etc. a wide variety of artists / artisans. The opening party took place on January 18 and the closing reception will take place on March 28.

One of the local artists whose work is on display this year is Tom “T.J.” Krueger, an artist and Vietnam veteran inspired by the twilight hour and celebrating more than 50 years of artist life. “My love of art started in 69, when I was in my first design and drawing class and I felt nourished,” says Krueger.



Over the years, painting has taught him a valuable lesson that has jumped out of the canvas and into his life. “You have to spoil, you have to have this painting where you don’t want it to be,” says Krueger.

If you want more information on the Grand Traverse 2020 art bomb, click here.

If you want more information about T.J. Krueger and his art, click here or send an e-mail to tjkrueger2346@gmail.com

