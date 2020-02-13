Should have gone to Specsavers: After a grandmother forgot her glasses before going to the store, she thought she had bought a box of tea bags – only to accidentally come home with a huge pack of condoms.

Rosemarie Riley was a little embarrassed after traveling to Asda on Tuesday, February 12, to pick up tea, bread, and dog food.

The 76-year-old has managed to conquer the weather and make it into the shops. After forgetting their specifications, the eight accidentally put a 30-pack of Durex Thin Feel condoms in their basket and thought they were Tetley tea bags.

The retiree’s gaff only came to light when her confused husband, John Riley, 78, thought about why she bought it – they cost £ 17, which brought the small shop a total of £ 26.75. Shortly thereafter, Rosemarie asked her granddaughter Gemma to return the condoms and have them refunded – not surprisingly, the 29-year-old howled with laughter.

After sharing her grandmother’s shopping mistake on Facebook, the post quickly went viral, collecting more than 12,000 likes, shares, and comments.

Gemma from Skelmersdale, Lancashire said:

I have not stopped laughing and it has moved many people to tears. I saw the box on the side and asked, “Why did you buy it?”

She didn’t notice what they were until my grandpa noticed it on the receipt. He had said to her: “Why did you buy condoms, you stupid mare?” He wasn’t very happy that she had spent so much money on his card. From then on we had a little giggle and I said I would give it back for her.

Gemma wrote in her Facebook post: “Sooo nan is gone and brought this from Asda because she thought they were tea bags – and her wonderful granddaughter’s job is to give them back.” So please, if someone sees that I am giving them back, do not judge. I know Valentine is around the corner but I have no use for them and they cost £ 17. She just wants her Yorkshire teabags. “

She added: “Happy Tuesday. She will wear her glasses the next time she goes shopping as we are concerned with what she might come back with next time. “

Gemma, a mother of one, went back to Asda that evening and explained what had happened. Fortunately, the staff found it as fun as they were.

My nan said they were actually in the aisle where the tea bags were. Either someone threw it back, or it’s messed up, I’m not sure. I said, “She picked them up instead of the teabags. Is there a chance I can get the teabags and bring them back?”

The lady laughed at herself. It was me too and then I ran out as fast as I could. Everyone knows me here and I didn’t want to be seen bringing them back, especially not before Valentine’s Day. I said to my nan, “I thought you were having a good time.”

Rosemarie admits that she felt “ashamed” and wondered if the lady at the till thought she was “a little slippery”. “I just threw everything on the conveyor belt and put it in my pocket, I didn’t think so. My husband usually does all the shopping, but he’s not doing very well. I don’t care, I just grab what is there, me am a terrible buyer, “she said.