A 74-year-old grandmother who drank alcohol while driving crashed into an oncoming car while on the wrong side of the road.

Jane Southwell was almost double the drinking and driving limit while driving along Braybrooke Road near Market Harborough at just 30 mph – the road limit is 60 mph.

A worried motorist driving behind her saw her struggling to stay on track, bumping into an edge of grass while passing a cyclist. After a sharp turn, Southwell turned onto the oncoming lane and a motorist heading in the opposite direction was unable to deviate to avoid it.

The collision was severe enough to cause the airbags of the Southwell blue Dacia Duster to deploy and the male in the other car suffered a bruise.

At Leicester Magistrates ’Court on Thursday Southwell, of St Nicholas Close, Market Harborough, pleaded guilty to drinking and driving.

Describing the incident, which occurred around 4 p.m. on September 1, last year, prosecutor Sukhy Basi said, “A witness was behind a blue vehicle and, despite the higher speed limit, the vehicle was traveling at 30 mph.

“As he passed a cyclist, he made a left turn on the edge of the grass, then returned to the road.

“The vehicle took a sharp left turn and swerved on the wrong side of the road and stayed on the wrong side, where it collided with another vehicle.”

After the accident, Leicestershire police came and the police noticed that Southwell’s eyes were glazed. An ambulance was dispatched and a blood sample was taken at Southwell.

The results returned showing a reading of 155 milligrams of alcohol per 100 ml of blood. The legal limit is 80 milligrams.

Ishtiaq Sarwar, representing Southwell, told the court, “She is very remorseful and embarrassed by her actions.

“She had a little drink in the car, but she thought she was not above the legal limit.

“She is grateful that no one was seriously injured.”

He said that his client felt lonely and depressed after recently stopping work.

“It all started with depression,” he said.

“Over the years, her responsibilities have been reduced to a minimum and she believes that she no longer serves anyone.”

Bank President Stephen Bryan told Southwell, “The alcohol level in your system was almost double the minimum allowed.

“There is evidence of an unacceptable standard of conduct and then you have been involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.”

She was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £ 166 and ordered to pay £ 85 court costs and a victim fine surcharge of £ 32.

