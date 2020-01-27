advertisement

Lizzo opened the televised portion of the Grammy Awards on Sunday night with a tribute to Kobe Bryant, the NBA star who had been killed in a helicopter crash hours earlier. “Tonight is for Kobe,” she said, before toasting a few bars of her song “Cuz I Love You”.

Staples Center, where Bryant spent most of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, quickly removed the curtains for Bryant’s # 8 and # 24 jerseys, which retired in December 2017, according to the Los Angeles Times were. The two jerseys were staged during the award ceremony.

“To be honest, we’re all feeling crazy and sad right now,” said moderator Alicia Keys. “And we’re standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.” Members of the classic R&B group Boyz II Men participated in a short version of “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday”.

Bryant was also given a moment of silence during the pre-televised portion of the show. “As most of you may know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident today,” Recording Academy interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said at the pre-broadcast ceremony. “Since we are in his house, I ask you to join me in a moment of silence.”

When music stars arrived for the Grammys, hundreds of Lakers fans gathered outside the Staples Center to create a flower memorial to Bryant. Among them was WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike, who recorded videos of the spontaneous homage when the fans arrived.

I can’t even believe this is real … just outside of Staples. ???? pic.twitter.com/yuunIbG2Ms

– Chiney Ogwumike (@ Chiney321) January 26, 2020

