LOS ANGELES – If you saw the Grammys at home, you probably had a couple of takeaways: Billie Eilish will take over after sweeping the Grammys; Demi Lovato is back and stronger than ever. Camila Cabello and her father are father / daughter goals; and basketball legend Kobe Bryant and rapper Nipsey Hussle received breathtaking honors.

But what if we told you that you hadn’t noticed some things while watching from the comfort of your couch? Fortunately, we had a place on the show to bring you all the lively moments that you couldn’t see on TV (and that you can impress your friends with when you talk about it).

The news of Kobe Bryant’s death spread quickly

The basketball legend died on Sunday in a helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. People waiting in line to attend the pre-ceremony not televised read the news on a cell phone.

Before the pre-televised ceremony began, Recording Academy interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. admitted Bryant’s loss. “Since we are in his house, I ask you to join us for a moment of silence,” he said in his opening speech.

“You can still see him in the back of his head, crushing people in the square,” recording artist Cecil Parker told USA TODAY from the audience.

The fans mourned him outside the show and there was a picture of him on the screen with the words “In Loving Memory of Kobe Bryant” on it. At Staples Center, Grammys executive producer Ken Ehrlich assured the crowd that the ceremony would affect Bryant’s death. The moderator Alicia Keys didn’t take long, and other artists followed suit.

Lil Nas X showed up for the pre-show

The Grammys live broadcast contains only a handful of awards – the show itself mainly focuses on performances – but the three-hour premiere of Grammys is the opposite. The show showed a handful of appearances and had to go through dozens of awards. One of these awards was the best music video that went to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus (and producers) for “Old Town Road”. The bigger stars don’t always appear before the show. When Lil Nas X seemed to appear out of nowhere, it was particularly surprising.

Also during the pre-show the cheers broke out when former First Lady Michelle Obama won “Becoming” for the best spoken album in the world. Obama, who attended Grammy’s last year, was absent. “I will gladly accept that on their behalf,” said Grammy winner Esperanza Spalding, which made the audience laugh.

Guests were invited to have a selection of free snacks and drinks and sit wherever they wanted, unlike the main event with tickets.

At an awkward moment when Nipsey Hussle’s family accepted the award for best rapper performance, including his grandmother and former girlfriend Lauren London, his brother Blacc Sam was cut off and an announcement for the next category began before he had it a chance to end what he ended up doing. This moment was in sharp contrast to the moving tribute performance during the show with DJ Khaled, John Legend and others.

There is much more going on than you can see at home

Do you remember when all of these Tyler the Creator clones appeared on stage? Try seeing a few of them in the audience and not knowing what was going on – they were all in the audience.

The show was purely staged, with crew members quickly working to orchestrate set changes – so much so that it was difficult to figure out where to look at any given time. Guests took the opportunity to look around while videos of previous Grammys appearances were being played in front of an audience during commercial breaks. An announcer gave a countdown to when the show would be live again, and reminded everyone to applaud if it was (seriously).

In case you couldn’t say: In addition to the show’s main main stage, there was a circular stage in the middle of the Staples Center ground floor. Large, wall-like set pieces moved up and down on the main stage and stood in front of musicians and special cutouts (such as Ariana Grande’s bedroom set).

The circular stage rose at one point with Alicia Keys on board.

Ariana Grande and Lizzo talked intensely

We saw Grande and Lizzo chatting after Rosalía’s breathtaking performance, and we wish we were close enough to hear this conversation.

Here are some other random tidbits that we can confirm: Billie Eilish got up when Lizzo won for the best pop solo performance, and people looked around for Dave Chapelle when we won for the best comedy album, though he wasn’t there. The night may have started appropriately bleak, but that didn’t mean the guests weren’t still letting go. The collaboration between Aersomith and Run-DMC; Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”, to which some spectators seemed to be singing; and Sharon Osbourne’s pronunciation of rapper names pimped the crowd.

Demi Lovato’s heartbreaking yet powerful comeback has also fueled the audience’s fire.

Speaking of fire: we could feel the heat during the Hussle tribute performance, which asked us if the “fire” we saw elsewhere, like in the set by Tyler, the creator, was some kind of trick.

Contributors: Rasha Ali, Andrea Mandell, Bryan Alexander and Carly Mallenbaum

