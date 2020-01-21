advertisement

Get ready, the fans of Billie Eilish and Lizzo: The 2020 Grammy Awards will be a big night.

The Grammys are fast approaching and this year’s ceremony seems to live up to their reputation as “Music’s Biggest Night”.

Will “Bad Guy” singer Eilish be one step ahead? Will Lizzo leave the feeling of “Good As Hell” with trophies in hand? Will Lil Nas X land some victories or will the rapper “Old Town Road” stay in the dust? Oh and when is it again?

From the breakout nominees to the surprising snubs, you’ll find everything you need to know for this year’s Grammys.

When are the Grammys?

The show will air live on Sunday, January 26th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

How can I watch the Grammys on TV or online?

Now if you have normal television, on CBS. Otherwise, you can stream the show on CBS All Access and in live TV packages via services like YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV.

You can stream all red carpet arrivals on Grammy.com.

Notable 2020 Grammy nominations

Lizzo received the most nominations – eight, including album (“Cuz I Love You”), vinyl and song (“Truth Hurts”) of the year. Lil Nas X and Eilish follow, each nodding six times. Artists with five nominations are Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Finneas O’Connell.

Eilish, 18, joins Lizzo, 31, with her critically acclaimed debut “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” The pioneering teenager, whose music has gathered over 15 billion combined streams across platforms, is also the record and song of the year for the # 1 hit “Bad Guy”. She is the youngest nominee in Grammy history to be nominated in all four main categories, according to the Recording Academy.

Lil Nas X, 20, real name Montero Hill, is also on the best album with his 8-song debut “7”. Old Town Road, his country rap collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus, who topped the charts for 19 consecutive weeks this summer, has been nominated for the pop / duo’s best performance, and his follow-up single “Panini” up for best rap / solution performance.

Grande’s five nicks include record (“7 Rings”) and album of the year (“Thank U, Next”). The best album category is rounded off by Bon Ivers “I, I”, Lana Del Reys “Norman F *** ing Rockwell”, H.E.R.s “I Used to Know Her” and Vampire Weekends “Father of the Bride”.

Who was insulted?

Although this year’s nominations highlighted new artists, established favorites like Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen remained in the dark.

10-time Grammy winner Swift made history in 2016 when she was the first artist to win the album of the year twice for “1989” and “Fearless” (a feat Adele did a year later with “25” and “21”) , ). Swift’s Grammys series has slowed down: her fissile “reputation” has been recognized only once as the best pop vocal album in 2018, and this year she received only three nominations, including the song of the year for “Lover”.

Her critically beloved album “Lover” did not have a good reputation, but was performed in the best pop vocal album. Her pro-LGBTQ hymn “You Need to Calm Down” received a nomination for best solo performance in the pop field, but was missed in the record of the year.

Similarly, 20-time winner Springsteen has been a reliable Grammy representative since 1984 and was named MusiCares Person of the Year by the Recording Academy charity in 2013. The boss returned this summer with the country touch “Western Stars”, which marked his first album with solo material since 2012 (“Wrecking Ball”). The voters did not welcome him with open arms and broke off “Western Stars” and Springsteen entirely.

Who hosts the Grammys?

After Alicia Keys has hosted the 2019 Grammys, she’s back and ready to appear for the second year in a row. With 15 Grammy wins, Keys is definitely qualified.

“It’s almost like a marathon: you can’t just run a marathon (once),” Keys said of her desire to host a second time. “I feel more than ever that I am familiar with the space on several levels. It will be an exciting, comprehensive, beautiful experience, and I want to do it.”

Who’s performing?

This year’s Grammys should be a big night for Eilish and Lizzo, not only because of their nominations, but also because they will each make their Grammys debut.

Demi Lovato will also take the stage, marking her first live performance since her hospital stay after a possible drug overdose in 2018.

“I told you the next time you hear from me that I’m singing,” Lovato wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, along with the announcement.

View this post on Instagram

I told you the next time you heard from me that I was singing #GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbstv

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on January 14, 2020 at 9:07 am PST

Also back on the show is Grande, who was absent last year after an argument with Grammy’s producer Ken Ehrlich.

The power couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform together for the first time. Aerosmith, Run-D.M.C, Charlie Wilson, Bonnie Raitt, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Rosalía and Tyler, The Creator, will all take the stage.

How are the Grammy Awards different this year?

At this year’s Grammys, more women, colored people and young people will choose who wins.

In response to criticism that the awards ceremony was not diverse among nominees and winners, the Recording Academy invited 900 members to join the election panel, with emphasis on women, black people, and people under 39 or a combination of these three groups ,

Who is honored at Grammy Awards events?

Grammy’s fun begins before the main award ceremony begins.

One of the best-known pre-events is the top-class Pre-Grammys Gala by record producer Clive Davis, which takes place on Saturday evening before the show.

At this year’s gala, triple Grammy winner Sean “Diddy” Combs is recognized as “Grammy Salute to Industry Icons 2020” for his 25-year career in the music industry.

On Friday before the Grammys, the rock band Aerosmith was awarded “Person of the Year 2020” for MusiCares, the charity organization of the Recording Academy for musicians in critical financial emergencies. The band received the title for their philanthropy and their influence on music history.

They will be honored with a tribute concert with, among others, Gary Clark Jr., Alice Cooper, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Emily King, John Legend, John Mayer and Yola.

Featuring: Patrick Ryan

