LOS ANGELES – The Sunday Grammy Awards carpet was fogged.

Literal clouds hung low in LA’s typically sunny sky when the winners learned that Laker’s legend Kobe Bryant had died tragically. The mood before the show at the Staples Center was also subdued after the recent accusations from the Recording Academy. Including: That the Grammy voting process is corrupt.

In the two weeks before the big show, Deborah Dugan, the director of the Recording Academy (who introduces the Grammys), was on leave and then filed an explosive 44-page discrimination complaint claiming that the Grammys voting process was inconsistent. Dugan stated that when voting in 2019, for example, an artist who had a low rank song that shouldn’t have been a candidate was wrongly nominated for academic policy reasons.

The academy stated that Dugan’s allegations of the voting process are “absolutely wrong” and that they contain “strict and well-publicized” protocols to ensure fair voting.

But not all Grammy attendees and academy voters trust this system, and some admitted such doubts on Sunday.

“I absolutely believe Dugan” about the unfair vote

India.Arie, the legendary singer / songwriter who was nominated for seven prizes in 2002 (and who took home zero), felt an emotion that you might not expect on Sunday’s red carpet: “Relieved”.

Although the artist claims that she has long tried to expose the academy’s unfair “political” electoral system, no one took her protests seriously because she only sounded like an artist who couldn’t lose quietly. (Although she won four Grammys in later years.)

“I knew that it wasn’t just that I didn’t get any votes, I knew it was political. We all knew it,” she said, calling for the confusing “voting blocks” of the Admission Academy to be questioned She said she allows people who “don’t understand the culture of the category” to choose winners.

India.Arie continued: “I absolutely believe” Dugan.

The feeling of conflicting with the Grammys

Tyler, the creator who spoke backstage after winning for the best rap album, admitted that he didn’t quite figure out how to deal with his first Grammy win.

Although his mother was crying on stage with him when he accepted the price for his album “Igor”, he could not fully accept the victory. He answered a question about suspected misconduct at the academy by addressing a critique of the institution and said, “People who look like me do everything that affects the genre, rap it into a rap or urban category. “

“On the one hand, I am grateful that what I can do can be recognized in a world like this,” he said. On the other hand, he continued: “Urban is a politically correct way of telling me the N-word,” which suggests that his work in the pop category could have been taken into account.

Jessie Reyez, who was nominated for the first time in the “Urban Contemporary” category, said she was at the same time in dizzying “disbelief” about her nomination for the album “Being Human in Public”, but couldn’t ignore the academy’s accusations.

“It affects me as a woman, as a woman, as a feminist, as a colored woman, as a Latina,” she said on the carpet. “Every coin has two sides. The good side is that I am happy to be here because I feel like I represent because my skin is brown and I struggled to be here. But I also think that there has to be a more effective change. “

Reyez called for more women to be included in the voting committees and to make the voting process more transparent.

But she also sees that things are moving in this direction, starting with a personal change: “I am now a (voting) member of the Academy.”

Some winners avoided the drama

Backstage, when DJ Khaled celebrated his rap / sung Grammy appearance for “Higher”, he avoided going straight to a question about the voting system that gave him the award. He said his award came from a higher power.

“This award is from God. This is sent from God. It’s not about voting. It’s about God. It doesn’t get more real than this,” he said. “It’s the real deal.”

And when asked about the Grammys shakeup, triple winner Gary Clark Jr. replied with a sentence: “I’m here for the music.”

