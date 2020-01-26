(CNN) – The 62nd annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday evening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
A list of some of the most important categories follows below.
Record of the year
“Hey, ma” – Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 rings” – Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” – H.E.R.
“Talk” – Khalid
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the year
“I, I” – Bon Iver
“Norman F *** ing Rockwell” – Lana Del Rey
“If we all fall asleep, where are we going” – Billie Eilish
“Thank You, Next” – Ariana Grande
“I used to know her” – H.E.R.
“7” – Lil Nas X
“Cuz I Love You” – Lizzo
“Father of the Bride” – Vampire Weekend
Song of the year
“Always remember us this way”, Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna
“Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell *WINNER
“Bring my flowers now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
“Hard Place”, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins
“Lover,” Taylor Swift
“Norman F *** ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey
“Someone you loved”, Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman
“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John
Dear new artist
Black Cougars
Billie Eilish *WINNER
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
yola
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo version
“All Your’n”, Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin” Nowhere, “Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson *WINNER
“God’s land”, Blake Shelton
“Now bring my flowers,” Tanya Tucker
Best country duo / group performance
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“I don’t remember (for you),” the Osborne brothers
“Speechless”, Dan + Shay *WINNER
“The Daughters,” Little Big Town
“Common”, Maren Morris with Brandi Carlile
Best country number
“Bring My Flowers Now”, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) *WINNER
“Girl Goin” Nowhere “, Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
“It all comes out in the wash”, Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some of It”, Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
‘Speechless’, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best country album
“Desperate Man,” Eric Church
“Stronger than the truth,” Reba McEntire
“Gospel between states,” says Gun
“Center Point Road,” Thomas Rhett
“While I am Livin”, Tanya Tucker *WINNER
TICK
Best rap album
“Revenge Of The Dreamers III,” Dreamville
“Championships”, Meek Mill
“I am> I was” 21 Savage
“Igor”, Tyler, the maker *WINNER
“The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae
Best Rap performance
“Middle Child,” J. Cole
“Suge,” DaBaby
“Down Bad”, Dreamville with J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
“Racking in the middle”, Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy *WINNER
“Clout,” Offset with Cardi B
Best rap / sung performance
“Higher”, DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend *WINNER
“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini”, Lil Nas X
“Ballin,” Mustard with Roddy Ricch
“The London,” Young Thug with J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best rap song
‘Bad Idea’, Chancellor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper)
‘Gold Roses’, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
“A Lot”, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) *WINNER
“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
“Suge”, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
R&B
Best R&B performance
“Come Home”, Anderson. Paak & André 300 *WINNER
“Love Again”, Daniel Caesar & Brandy
“Could have been”, H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
“Exactly how I feel”, Lizzo & Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
Best traditional R&B performance
“Jerome,” Lizzo *WINNER
“Time Today”, BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love,” India
“Real games”, Lucky Daye
“Built for love”, PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B number
“Say So” – Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) *WINNER
“Could’ve Been” – Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)
“Look At Me Now” – Emily King and Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)
“No accompaniment” – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)
“Roll Some Mo” – David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)
Best urban contemporary album
“Apollo XXI,” Steve Lacy
“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe),” Lizzo *WINNER
“Overload,” Georgia Anne Muldrow
“Saturn”, Nao
“Being a human being in public,” Jessie Reyez
Best R&B album
“1123,” BJ The Chicago Kid
“Painted”, Lucky Daye
“Ella Mai,” Ella Mai
“Paul,” PJ Morton
“Ventura,” Anderson. Pitch *WINNER
POP
Best pop solo performance
“Spirit,” Beyoncé
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 rings”, Ariana Grande
“The truth hurts,” Lizzo *WINNER
“You have to calm down,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo / group performance
“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best pop song album
“The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyoncé
“When we all fall asleep, where are we going?” Billie Eilish *WINNER
“Thank you, next,” Ariana Grande
“No. 6 Collaborations Project,” Ed Sheeran
“Lover,” Taylor Swift
Best traditional pop song album
“Si,” Andrea Bocelli
“Love (Deluxe Edition),” Michael Bublé
“Look now”, Elvis Costello & The Imposters *WINNER
“A legendary Christmas,” John Legend
“Walls,” Barbra Streisand
Best comedy album
“Quality Time,” Jim Gaffigan
“Relatable,” Ellen Degeneres
“Right now,” Aziz Ansari
“Son of Patricia,” Trevor Noah
“Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle *WINNER
LATIN
Best Latin pop album
“#ELDISCO,” Alejandro Sanz *WINNER
“Vida,” Luis Fonsi
“11:11”, Maluma
“Montaner,” Ricardo Montaner
“Fantasía,” Sebastian Yatra
Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album
“El Mal Querer,” Rosalía *WINNER
“X 100PRE”, Bad Bunny
“Oasis”, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
“Indestructible”, Flor De Toloache
“Almadura,” iLe
ROCK
Best rock performance
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. *WINNER
“Pretty Waste”, Bones UK
“History repeats,” Brittany Howard
“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too bad,” Rival sons
Best metal performance
“7empest”, tool *WINNER
“Astorolus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi
“Humanicide,” Death Angel
“Bow Down,” I say
“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage
Best rock song
“This Land”, Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) *WINNER
“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)
“Give yourself a chance”, George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall”, Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best rock album
“Social Cues,” Cage The Elephant *WINNER
“Amo”, bring me the horizon
“In The End,” The Cranberries
“Trauma,” I say
“Wild roots,” Rival sons
ALTERNATIVE
Best alternative music album
“Father of the bride,” Vampire Weekend *WINNER
“U.F.O.F.,” Great thief
“Take shape,” James Blake
“I, i,” Bon Iver
“Anima,” Thom Yorke
The complete list with more than 80 categories can be found on Grammy.com.
.