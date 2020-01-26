advertisement

(CNN) – The 62nd annual Grammy Awards were held on Sunday evening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

advertisement

A list of some of the most important categories follows below.

Record of the year

“Hey, ma” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Talk” – Khalid

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the year

“I, I” – Bon Iver

“Norman F *** ing Rockwell” – Lana Del Rey

“If we all fall asleep, where are we going” – Billie Eilish

“Thank You, Next” – Ariana Grande

“I used to know her” – H.E.R.

“7” – Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” – Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” – Vampire Weekend

Song of the year

“Always remember us this way”, Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna

“Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell *WINNER

“Bring my flowers now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place”, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins

“Lover,” Taylor Swift

“Norman F *** ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey

“Someone you loved”, Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman

“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John

Dear new artist

Black Cougars

Billie Eilish *WINNER

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

yola

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo version

“All Your’n”, Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin” Nowhere, “Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson *WINNER

“God’s land”, Blake Shelton

“Now bring my flowers,” Tanya Tucker

Best country duo / group performance

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I don’t remember (for you),” the Osborne brothers

“Speechless”, Dan + Shay *WINNER

“The Daughters,” Little Big Town

“Common”, Maren Morris with Brandi Carlile

Best country number

“Bring My Flowers Now”, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) *WINNER

“Girl Goin” Nowhere “, Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It all comes out in the wash”, Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It”, Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

‘Speechless’, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best country album

“Desperate Man,” Eric Church

“Stronger than the truth,” Reba McEntire

“Gospel between states,” says Gun

“Center Point Road,” Thomas Rhett

“While I am Livin”, Tanya Tucker *WINNER

TICK

Best rap album

“Revenge Of The Dreamers III,” Dreamville

“Championships”, Meek Mill

“I am> I was” 21 Savage

“Igor”, Tyler, the maker *WINNER

“The Lost Boy,” YBN Cordae

Best Rap performance

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad”, Dreamville with J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racking in the middle”, Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy *WINNER

“Clout,” Offset with Cardi B

Best rap / sung performance

“Higher”, DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend *WINNER

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini”, Lil Nas X

“Ballin,” Mustard with Roddy Ricch

“The London,” Young Thug with J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best rap song

‘Bad Idea’, Chancellor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper)

‘Gold Roses’, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

“A Lot”, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole) *WINNER

“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

“Suge”, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

R&B

Best R&B performance

“Come Home”, Anderson. Paak & André 300 *WINNER

“Love Again”, Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could have been”, H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

“Exactly how I feel”, Lizzo & Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

Best traditional R&B performance

“Jerome,” Lizzo *WINNER

“Time Today”, BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love,” India

“Real games”, Lucky Daye

“Built for love”, PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B number

“Say So” – Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) *WINNER

“Could’ve Been” – Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

“Look At Me Now” – Emily King and Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)

“No accompaniment” – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” – David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)

Best urban contemporary album

“Apollo XXI,” Steve Lacy

“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe),” Lizzo *WINNER

“Overload,” Georgia Anne Muldrow

“Saturn”, Nao

“Being a human being in public,” Jessie Reyez

Best R&B album

“1123,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Painted”, Lucky Daye

“Ella Mai,” Ella Mai

“Paul,” PJ Morton

“Ventura,” Anderson. Pitch *WINNER

POP

Best pop solo performance

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 rings”, Ariana Grande

“The truth hurts,” Lizzo *WINNER

“You have to calm down,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo / group performance

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best pop song album

“The Lion King: The Gift,” Beyoncé

“When we all fall asleep, where are we going?” Billie Eilish *WINNER

“Thank you, next,” Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project,” Ed Sheeran

“Lover,” Taylor Swift

Best traditional pop song album

“Si,” Andrea Bocelli

“Love (Deluxe Edition),” Michael Bublé

“Look now”, Elvis Costello & The Imposters *WINNER

“A legendary Christmas,” John Legend

“Walls,” Barbra Streisand

Best comedy album

“Quality Time,” Jim Gaffigan

“Relatable,” Ellen Degeneres

“Right now,” Aziz Ansari

“Son of Patricia,” Trevor Noah

“Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle *WINNER

LATIN

Best Latin pop album

“#ELDISCO,” Alejandro Sanz *WINNER

“Vida,” Luis Fonsi

“11:11”, Maluma

“Montaner,” Ricardo Montaner

“Fantasía,” Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album

“El Mal Querer,” Rosalía *WINNER

“X 100PRE”, Bad Bunny

“Oasis”, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

“Indestructible”, Flor De Toloache

“Almadura,” iLe

ROCK

Best rock performance

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr. *WINNER

“Pretty Waste”, Bones UK

“History repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too bad,” Rival sons

Best metal performance

“7empest”, tool *WINNER

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide,” Death Angel

“Bow Down,” I say

“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage

Best rock song

“This Land”, Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) *WINNER

“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)

“Give yourself a chance”, George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall”, Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best rock album

“Social Cues,” Cage The Elephant *WINNER

“Amo”, bring me the horizon

“In The End,” The Cranberries

“Trauma,” I say

“Wild roots,” Rival sons

ALTERNATIVE

Best alternative music album

“Father of the bride,” Vampire Weekend *WINNER

“U.F.O.F.,” Great thief

“Take shape,” James Blake

“I, i,” Bon Iver

“Anima,” Thom Yorke

The complete list with more than 80 categories can be found on Grammy.com.

.

advertisement