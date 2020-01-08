advertisement

Grammy nominee Sam Hunt is preparing to weather the cold next month when he announces entertainment for the NHL Stadium Series outdoor game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings.

The game will be played on Saturday, February 15, at the Falcon Stadium soccer field at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The performance of the country music star should take place during the first break and will be broadcast on television at 8 p.m. ET at NBC in the US and at SN1 and TVAS2 in Canada.

Hunt recently released his latest single, “Kinfolks”, based on his triple-platinum debut album “Montevallo”.

NHL Network and NHL.com will report in detail about the event before and after the game. NHL Social will report on the official event hashtag NHL #StadiumSeries on all social platforms.

Hunt’s performance continues the NHL’s commitment to combine hockey with pop culture and entertainment.

The Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Outdoor Matchup 2020 between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators on January 1 featured musical performances by Grammy Award winner Dan + Shay, the Texas band Midland, and “The Voice” winner Jake Hoot.

“We have discovered so many music, television and film people who love the NHL,” Steve Mayer, chief content officer and executive vice president, told TheWrap earlier this season.

The league recently launched a two-year, cross-platform marketing and advertising partnership with the five-time Grammy Award-winning band Green Day. with her song “Fire, Ready, Aim” as the opening song for NBCSN’s “Wednesday Night Hockey” game shows.

Rob Gronkowski, Snoop Dogg and Nikki Bella Fuel ESPYS weekly parties (photos)

The Oscars of the sports world developed into a whole week with ESPYS participants – and Rob Gronkowski apparently made it to everyone. Getty

The close end to the previous Patriots went to Floyd Mayweather, who ended the week in the $ 50,000 celebrity basketball game at the Monster Energy Charity Challenge at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Idol Roc

Team captain Gronk was supported by his biggest cheerleader / girlfriend, Camille Kostek. Rob also recruited big brother Chris Gronkowski into his team, but still fought against Team Mayweather. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Idol Roc

Snoop Dogg served as Team Gronk’s coach for the celebrity-filled game that raised money for Teen Cancer America. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Idol Roc

“Dancing With the Stars” professionals Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy forgot to keep an eye on the ball. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Idol Roc

Party Rocking’s MVP and future NFL Hall of Famer Gronk hosted the official ESPYS pre-party at the Figueroa hotel in downtown LA. the night before the 2019 Awards. Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

If you ever wonder where the three-time Super Bowl champion gets his dance moves from, Gordy “Papa Gronk” Gronkowski is the place for you. Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

Yes, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree as Chris, Dan and Rob Gronkowski prepare to set fire to the dance floor with music by DJ D-Nice. Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance laureate Rob Mendez, a football coach who was born without arms and legs, took part in the dance-off with the Gronks, Paralympians and Afghanistan veterans Israel Del Toro. Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

Cassidy Hubbarth, Katie Nolan and Dianna Russini went over the red carpet at the pre-ESPYS party before moderating ESPN’s “Red Carpet Live” on Twitter the next day. Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

The 2018 US Open Champion Brooks Koepka has proven that golfers can celebrate too. Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images

Also on Tuesday evening, the founders of the Players ‘Tribune, Derek Jeter, welcomed stars like Cam Newton to the Players’ Night Out party in Hollywood. players Tribune

WNBA teammates Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird used the couch to take a break at the Players’ Night Out party. players Tribune

Legends Award winner Dwyane Wade and his children walked the orange carpet at the Nickelodeon “Kids’ Choice Sports” before drowning in gold slime … (Take off the expensive watch, Wade!) Getty

With Nickelodeon’s “Kids’ Choice Sports” it gets confusing between the skateboard phenomena Nyjah Huston and Gronk. Getty

Snowboarders Chloe Kim and Toby Miller prove that they are the cutest couple in extreme sports. Getty

Cedars-Sinai and Sports Spectacular ended Monday’s celebrations with the 34th annual gala celebration, which again took place on the Snoop Dogg site (with MMA ring announcer Bruce Buffer) in Inglewood. Getty

The first-time participant, WWE superstar Nikki Bella, has confirmed her support for the wellness and research center Sports Spectacular Diabetes and Obesity. “I am in life now, I love it when you can attend such an amazing event that it raises awareness for such a good cause,” she told TheWrap. “It is so important for athletes to educate people with our platforms.” Getty

L.A. Rams, who runs back, Todd Gurley, has now received the Sports Spectacular’s NFL Player of the Year Award – given by none other than Snoop Dogg – to include him in his trophy cabinet. Getty

Former San Diego Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman, now engaged in the Lights Out Extreme Fighting combat business, swapped trains with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley at the Sports Spectacular. Getty

The WNBA’s most talented siblings, teammates from L.A. Sparks, Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike, gave health tips at the Sports Spectacular gala before visiting the Beyond Meat kitchen. Getty

LAFC teammates Walker Zimmerman and Tyler Miller were present when the MLS team won the Community Spirit Award in its second season. “Right from the start, they were committed to helping the community as they were the first soccer team in downtown LA,” Zimmerman (left) told TheWrap. “It is proof of the people in the front office, but also of our supporters who are committed to any kind of charity event.” Getty

Seattle Storm’s WNBA star, who was out due to an ACL injury in Europe, reminded Sports Spectacular guests of “Women Ball Too” before receiving the Athlete of the Year award. Getty

The biggest day in sports now lasts a whole week. ESPN, Nickelodeon, Players' Tribune and Sports Spectacular are there

The Oscars of the sports world developed into a whole week with ESPYS participants – and Rob Gronkowski apparently made it to everyone.

